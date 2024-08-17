Healthfore Technologies Ltd Summary

Religare Technologies Ltd is an IT company focusing on healthcare IT and IT services. The companys core domain is closely drawn from the vertical focus of the promoter group viz healthcare and enterprise services. Their growth strategy is based on building world class organic capability in software development, project implementation and management consulting in Healthcare IT and Life Sciences and augmenting this by leveraging inorganic opportunities for rapid growth. The healthcare IT solutions division provides products; applications and value-added services that help healthcare providers achieve business objectives while providing quality patient care. Healthcare services focuses on creating innovative solutions and platforms that makes healthcare information available to the consumers in both B2C and B2B segments. Religare Technologies Ltd was incorporated on May 22, 2009 with the name Religare Technova Services Ltd. In June 12, 2009, the company changed their name to Religare Technologies Ltd.In the year 2010, the company acquired the Healthcare Solutions Business of Sobha Renaissance Information Technology Pvt Ltd pursuant to Master Transaction Agreement. Also, they acquired 30% equity stake in C2L Biz Solutions Pvt Ltd pursuant to Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders Agreement.During the year 2010-11, as per the scheme of arrangement, the Information Services Division of Religare Technova Global Solutions Limited was demerged and transferred to the company. Also, Religare Technova Business Intellect Ltd and Religare Technova IT Services Ltd were amalgamated with the company. The scheme became effective on August 16, 2010 with effect from the appointed date, April 1, 2009.The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd with effect from August 22, 2011.