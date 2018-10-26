Healthfore Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-88.96
-73.59
-59.6
-65.57
Depreciation
-5.98
-5.6
-7.79
-12.63
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-37.24
-59.21
53.12
6.19
Other operating items
Operating
-132.18
-138.41
-14.27
-72.01
Capital expenditure
-0.48
-8.56
20.52
-0.98
Free cash flow
-132.67
-146.97
6.24
-73
Equity raised
-922.42
-775.21
-655.81
-524.49
Investing
0
0
-4.41
1.32
Financing
569.87
449.58
495.91
480.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-485.23
-472.6
-158.07
-115.32
