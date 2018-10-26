iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Healthfore Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.64
(0.00%)
Oct 26, 2018|01:28:24 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Healthfore Technologies Ltd

Healthfore Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-88.96

-73.59

-59.6

-65.57

Depreciation

-5.98

-5.6

-7.79

-12.63

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-37.24

-59.21

53.12

6.19

Other operating items

Operating

-132.18

-138.41

-14.27

-72.01

Capital expenditure

-0.48

-8.56

20.52

-0.98

Free cash flow

-132.67

-146.97

6.24

-73

Equity raised

-922.42

-775.21

-655.81

-524.49

Investing

0

0

-4.41

1.32

Financing

569.87

449.58

495.91

480.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-485.23

-472.6

-158.07

-115.32

Healthfore Technologies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Healthfore Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.