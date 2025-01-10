Heera Ispat Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.88
5.88
5.88
5.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.98
-5.82
-6.1
-5.99
Net Worth
-0.1
0.05
-0.22
-0.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0.06
0.06
0.2
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.04
0.12
-0.01
-3.19
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.14
-0.05
-0.04
-0.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.06
-0.04
-0.02
Cash
0.1
0.17
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
-0.04
0.12
-0.01
0.01
