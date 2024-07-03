Summary

Heera Ispat Ltd was incorporated on August 5, 1992 in Gujarat. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 10th August 1992 and is presently engaged in the Metal and Ferrous business.The Company set up medium scale induction furnace plant in Gujarat for manufacture of 20,000 M.T. per annum of different type of steels like mild steel, Law carbon Steel, Alloy/ Special Steels and Stainless Steel. After incorporation, promoters conducted a market survey in steel & related market to arrive at the most potential line of business in the steel industry which is alloy steel, billets and ingots etc. Thereafter the task of Preparation of Project Report was taken up and the same was submitted to GITCO for appraisal which was done in November 1993. As per the implementation schedule, Company has given in selection of land, Plant & Machinery and other infrastructural facilities.

Read More