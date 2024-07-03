iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Heera Ispat Ltd Share Price

8.23
(1.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:35:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.23
  • Day's High8.23
  • 52 Wk High12.22
  • Prev. Close8.1
  • Day's Low8.23
  • 52 Wk Low 5.7
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.2
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Heera Ispat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

8.23

Prev. Close

8.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

8.23

Day's Low

8.23

52 Week's High

12.22

52 Week's Low

5.7

Book Value

-0.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Heera Ispat Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Heera Ispat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Heera Ispat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.03%

Non-Promoter- 81.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 81.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Heera Ispat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.88

5.88

5.88

5.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.98

-5.82

-6.1

-5.99

Net Worth

-0.1

0.05

-0.22

-0.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.12

0.04

0.05

0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.3

0.15

-0.02

-0.03

Working capital

-0.01

8.67

0.01

-0.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

51.7

0.03

-37.08

-3.01

EBIT growth

-349.19

-9.51

-44.73

-66.84

Net profit growth

504.06

-1,693.84

-46.79

-70.2

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Heera Ispat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Heera Ispat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Alpesh K Patel

Independent Director

Radheshyam Rampal Lodha

Whole Time Director & CFO

Prakash Nemchand Shah

Managing Director

Dineshkumar Samarataji Rao

Independent Director

Rajesh Sutaria

Director

Muskan Rana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Heera Ispat Ltd

Summary

Heera Ispat Ltd was incorporated on August 5, 1992 in Gujarat. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 10th August 1992 and is presently engaged in the Metal and Ferrous business.The Company set up medium scale induction furnace plant in Gujarat for manufacture of 20,000 M.T. per annum of different type of steels like mild steel, Law carbon Steel, Alloy/ Special Steels and Stainless Steel. After incorporation, promoters conducted a market survey in steel & related market to arrive at the most potential line of business in the steel industry which is alloy steel, billets and ingots etc. Thereafter the task of Preparation of Project Report was taken up and the same was submitted to GITCO for appraisal which was done in November 1993. As per the implementation schedule, Company has given in selection of land, Plant & Machinery and other infrastructural facilities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Heera Ispat Ltd share price today?

The Heera Ispat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Heera Ispat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Heera Ispat Ltd is ₹4.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Heera Ispat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Heera Ispat Ltd is 0 and -39.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Heera Ispat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Heera Ispat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Heera Ispat Ltd is ₹5.7 and ₹12.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Heera Ispat Ltd?

Heera Ispat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.06%, 3 Years at 28.14%, 1 Year at -15.54%, 6 Month at 30.23%, 3 Month at 9.16% and 1 Month at -7.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Heera Ispat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Heera Ispat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 81.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Heera Ispat Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.