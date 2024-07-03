SectorSteel
Open₹8.23
Prev. Close₹8.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.23
Day's Low₹8.23
52 Week's High₹12.22
52 Week's Low₹5.7
Book Value₹-0.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.88
5.88
5.88
5.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.98
-5.82
-6.1
-5.99
Net Worth
-0.1
0.05
-0.22
-0.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.12
0.04
0.05
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.3
0.15
-0.02
-0.03
Working capital
-0.01
8.67
0.01
-0.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
51.7
0.03
-37.08
-3.01
EBIT growth
-349.19
-9.51
-44.73
-66.84
Net profit growth
504.06
-1,693.84
-46.79
-70.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Alpesh K Patel
Independent Director
Radheshyam Rampal Lodha
Whole Time Director & CFO
Prakash Nemchand Shah
Managing Director
Dineshkumar Samarataji Rao
Independent Director
Rajesh Sutaria
Director
Muskan Rana
Reports by Heera Ispat Ltd
Summary
Heera Ispat Ltd was incorporated on August 5, 1992 in Gujarat. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 10th August 1992 and is presently engaged in the Metal and Ferrous business.The Company set up medium scale induction furnace plant in Gujarat for manufacture of 20,000 M.T. per annum of different type of steels like mild steel, Law carbon Steel, Alloy/ Special Steels and Stainless Steel. After incorporation, promoters conducted a market survey in steel & related market to arrive at the most potential line of business in the steel industry which is alloy steel, billets and ingots etc. Thereafter the task of Preparation of Project Report was taken up and the same was submitted to GITCO for appraisal which was done in November 1993. As per the implementation schedule, Company has given in selection of land, Plant & Machinery and other infrastructural facilities.
The Heera Ispat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Heera Ispat Ltd is ₹4.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Heera Ispat Ltd is 0 and -39.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Heera Ispat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Heera Ispat Ltd is ₹5.7 and ₹12.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Heera Ispat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.06%, 3 Years at 28.14%, 1 Year at -15.54%, 6 Month at 30.23%, 3 Month at 9.16% and 1 Month at -7.43%.
