Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

HEERA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Fixing of Convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting Cut-off date Date time and place of Meeting along with Other related matters and Approval Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)

Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

HEERA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Increase in Authorized Capital, Alteration of MOA & AOA and Fund Raising Outcome of Board Meeting;. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 18.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

HEERA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30/09/2024 ON 14/11/2024 OF THURSDAY. Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results Along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year Ended on 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

HEERA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and take on record the Unaudited financial results of the company For the First quarter ended 30/06/2024. Quarterly Un-Audited Financial Results for the June 30 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

HEERA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Other Agenda with the Permission of Chariman if any. Outcome of Board Meeting for the Quarter and Year ended Audited Financial Statement as on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

HEERA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Various Business and to Approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the 03rd Quarter ended 31/12/2023. Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results Ended on December 31 2023. Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on December 31 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024