Heera Ispat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.35
(-4.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:10:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Heera Ispat Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.08

-0.06

-0.06

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-0.12

-0.08

-0.08

-0.12

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.13

0.13

0.22

Profit before tax

-0.12

0.04

0.05

0.09

Taxes

-0.3

0.15

-0.02

-0.03

Tax rate

245.53

312.06

-40.25

-37.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.42

0.2

0.03

0.06

Exceptional items

-2.7

-0.72

0

0

Net profit

-3.13

-0.51

0.03

0.06

yoy growth (%)

504.06

-1,693.84

-46.79

-70.2

NPM

0

0

0

0

