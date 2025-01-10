iifl-logo-icon 1
Helpage Finlease Ltd Balance Sheet

24
(-0.46%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.95

9.95

9.95

9.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.38

4.52

3.9

3.26

Net Worth

15.33

14.47

13.85

13.21

Minority Interest

Debt

44.22

26.72

28.42

28.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

59.56

41.19

42.28

41.3

Fixed Assets

0.34

0.45

0.57

0.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.75

9.47

8.85

1.94

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

7.83

7.46

6.56

5.98

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.93

4.26

5.4

0.26

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.01

-2.25

-3.11

-4.3

Cash

0.77

0.99

0.08

0.48

Total Assets

9.86

10.91

9.5

2.94

