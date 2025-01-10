Helpage Finlease Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.95
9.95
9.95
9.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.38
4.52
3.9
3.26
Net Worth
15.33
14.47
13.85
13.21
Minority Interest
Debt
44.22
26.72
28.42
28.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
59.56
41.19
42.28
41.3
Fixed Assets
0.34
0.45
0.57
0.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.75
9.47
8.85
1.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
7.83
7.46
6.56
5.98
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.93
4.26
5.4
0.26
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.01
-2.25
-3.11
-4.3
Cash
0.77
0.99
0.08
0.48
Total Assets
9.86
10.91
9.5
2.94
