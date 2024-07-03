Summary

Helpage Finlease Limited is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a NBFC. The Company is engaged into the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances, incorporated on October 04, 1982. Since the asset size of the Company is not more than Rs 100 Crore, it is presently Non Systemically Important Non Deposit taking NBFC. Indian NBFC have been effective in serving the unbanked customers by spearheading into retail asset-backed lending, lending against securities and micro finance.The Company is engaged into the lending business mainly focused for catering the financial needs of small and medium enterprise (SMEs)which eventually have a high role to play to boost the growth of developing country like India. The Company has also obtained registration with four CICs (Credit Information Companies) and maintaining the data as required.The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 15th May, 2015, approved the allotment of 28,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating Rs. 2,88,00,000/-, to Promoters and Strategic Investors and shall rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares. Delhi Stock Exchange has granted Listing approval of the said shares on 1st October 2015. The allotment of these shares was made on 15th May 2015 and the same were listed and admitted to dealings on the Delhi Stock Exchange with effect from 1st October 2014.The Company made an application for listing of equity shares at Bombay Stock Exchange in November 2014 as to provide

Read More