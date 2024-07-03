iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Helpage Finlease Ltd Share Price

24.6
(-0.49%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.72
  • Day's High24.72
  • 52 Wk High1,000
  • Prev. Close24.72
  • Day's Low23.49
  • 52 Wk Low 14.87
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E29.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.89
  • EPS0.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.47
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Helpage Finlease Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

24.72

Prev. Close

24.72

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

24.72

Day's Low

23.49

52 Week's High

1,000

52 Week's Low

14.87

Book Value

15.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.47

P/E

29.29

EPS

0.84

Divi. Yield

0

Helpage Finlease Ltd Corporate Action

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Helpage Finlease Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Helpage Finlease Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.64%

Non-Promoter- 62.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Helpage Finlease Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.95

9.95

9.95

9.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.38

4.52

3.9

3.26

Net Worth

15.33

14.47

13.85

13.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.44

0.41

-6.44

9.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Helpage Finlease Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Helpage Finlease Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Sidharth Goyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ananyaa Pandey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sushil Kumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashwin Dorairajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Megha Dhruv

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Helpage Finlease Ltd

Summary

Helpage Finlease Limited is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a NBFC. The Company is engaged into the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances, incorporated on October 04, 1982. Since the asset size of the Company is not more than Rs 100 Crore, it is presently Non Systemically Important Non Deposit taking NBFC. Indian NBFC have been effective in serving the unbanked customers by spearheading into retail asset-backed lending, lending against securities and micro finance.The Company is engaged into the lending business mainly focused for catering the financial needs of small and medium enterprise (SMEs)which eventually have a high role to play to boost the growth of developing country like India. The Company has also obtained registration with four CICs (Credit Information Companies) and maintaining the data as required.The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 15th May, 2015, approved the allotment of 28,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating Rs. 2,88,00,000/-, to Promoters and Strategic Investors and shall rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares. Delhi Stock Exchange has granted Listing approval of the said shares on 1st October 2015. The allotment of these shares was made on 15th May 2015 and the same were listed and admitted to dealings on the Delhi Stock Exchange with effect from 1st October 2014.The Company made an application for listing of equity shares at Bombay Stock Exchange in November 2014 as to provide
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Helpage Finlease Ltd share price today?

The Helpage Finlease Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Helpage Finlease Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Helpage Finlease Ltd is ₹24.47 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Helpage Finlease Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Helpage Finlease Ltd is 29.29 and 1.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Helpage Finlease Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Helpage Finlease Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Helpage Finlease Ltd is ₹14.87 and ₹1000 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Helpage Finlease Ltd?

Helpage Finlease Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.33%, 3 Years at 16.87%, 1 Year at 12.38%, 6 Month at 23.00%, 3 Month at 4.77% and 1 Month at -20.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Helpage Finlease Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Helpage Finlease Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.36 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Helpage Finlease Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.