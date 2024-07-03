SectorFinance
Open₹24.72
Prev. Close₹24.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹24.72
Day's Low₹23.49
52 Week's High₹1,000
52 Week's Low₹14.87
Book Value₹15.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.47
P/E29.29
EPS0.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.95
9.95
9.95
9.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.38
4.52
3.9
3.26
Net Worth
15.33
14.47
13.85
13.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.44
0.41
-6.44
9.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Sidharth Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ananyaa Pandey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sushil Kumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashwin Dorairajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Megha Dhruv
Summary
Helpage Finlease Limited is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a NBFC. The Company is engaged into the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances, incorporated on October 04, 1982. Since the asset size of the Company is not more than Rs 100 Crore, it is presently Non Systemically Important Non Deposit taking NBFC. Indian NBFC have been effective in serving the unbanked customers by spearheading into retail asset-backed lending, lending against securities and micro finance.The Company is engaged into the lending business mainly focused for catering the financial needs of small and medium enterprise (SMEs)which eventually have a high role to play to boost the growth of developing country like India. The Company has also obtained registration with four CICs (Credit Information Companies) and maintaining the data as required.The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 15th May, 2015, approved the allotment of 28,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating Rs. 2,88,00,000/-, to Promoters and Strategic Investors and shall rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares. Delhi Stock Exchange has granted Listing approval of the said shares on 1st October 2015. The allotment of these shares was made on 15th May 2015 and the same were listed and admitted to dealings on the Delhi Stock Exchange with effect from 1st October 2014.The Company made an application for listing of equity shares at Bombay Stock Exchange in November 2014 as to provide
The Helpage Finlease Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Helpage Finlease Ltd is ₹24.47 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Helpage Finlease Ltd is 29.29 and 1.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Helpage Finlease Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Helpage Finlease Ltd is ₹14.87 and ₹1000 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Helpage Finlease Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.33%, 3 Years at 16.87%, 1 Year at 12.38%, 6 Month at 23.00%, 3 Month at 4.77% and 1 Month at -20.72%.
