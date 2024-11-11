Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Helpage Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Helpage Finlease Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Monday, 11th November, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended and half year ended 30th September, 2024. The said financial results will be available on the website of the Company viz. www.helpagefinlease.com and on the website of BSE Limited. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Helpage Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 04:00 PM to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chairman. In continuation to our previous intimation dated 28th June 2024 on closure of trading window we would like to inform that trading window shall remain closed till the conclusion of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 M/s JPKR & Company, Chartered Accountant (Registration No. 330682E) appointed as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y 2024-2025. Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 26 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that based on the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 26.06.2024 as approved the re-appointment of Mr. Sidharth Goyal ( DIN: 02855118) as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from 31.08.2024 to 30.08.2029.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Helpage Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results/Statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the board of directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 30th May, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved: Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, duly reviewed by audit committee. A copy of said Audited Financial results along with auditor report thereon is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 17th July, 2024 to Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 16 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2016, we would like to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 16th May, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Hemant Chauhan as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with immediate effect

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024