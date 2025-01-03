Helpage Finlease Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.44
0.41
-6.44
9.05
Other operating items
Operating
1.44
0.41
-6.44
9.05
Capital expenditure
0.14
0.08
0
0.68
Free cash flow
1.58
0.49
-6.44
9.73
Equity raised
7.16
6.22
5.1
9.28
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
56.51
51.54
33.11
10.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
65.25
58.25
31.77
29.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.