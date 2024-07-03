Helpage Finlease Ltd Summary

Helpage Finlease Limited is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a NBFC. The Company is engaged into the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances, incorporated on October 04, 1982. Since the asset size of the Company is not more than Rs 100 Crore, it is presently Non Systemically Important Non Deposit taking NBFC. Indian NBFC have been effective in serving the unbanked customers by spearheading into retail asset-backed lending, lending against securities and micro finance.The Company is engaged into the lending business mainly focused for catering the financial needs of small and medium enterprise (SMEs)which eventually have a high role to play to boost the growth of developing country like India. The Company has also obtained registration with four CICs (Credit Information Companies) and maintaining the data as required.The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 15th May, 2015, approved the allotment of 28,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating Rs. 2,88,00,000/-, to Promoters and Strategic Investors and shall rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares. Delhi Stock Exchange has granted Listing approval of the said shares on 1st October 2015. The allotment of these shares was made on 15th May 2015 and the same were listed and admitted to dealings on the Delhi Stock Exchange with effect from 1st October 2014.The Company made an application for listing of equity shares at Bombay Stock Exchange in November 2014 as to provide the trading platform to shareholders of the Company. The Board informed that Bombay Stock Exchange has granted permission w.e.f. 05th June 2015.During the year, G2 consultant Private Limited ceased to be an associate company w.e.f. 28 March 2018 as a result of preferential allotment of shares.To augment the fund requirement of the Company, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 12th February, 2018, proposed to raise additional capital of 67,30,000 Equity shares by way of Preferential allotment in terms in terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2009, and other applicable provisions. The board of directors allotted 67,30,000 equity shares in its meeting held on 28th March 2018.