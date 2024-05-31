AGM 23/07/2024 The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 17th July, 2024 to Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI( Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of Helpage Finlease Limited ( the Company) held on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024 at 4:00P.M through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means(VC/OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and the Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report( remote e-voting and voting during AGM) issued by Ms. Divya Rani, the Scrutinizer of the 42nd Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 23rd July 2024 is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)