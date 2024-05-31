iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Helpage Finlease Ltd AGM

24.48
(2.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:15:00 AM

Helpage Finlease CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Jul 202431 May 2024
AGM 23/07/2024 The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 17th July, 2024 to Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI( Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of Helpage Finlease Limited ( the Company) held on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024 at 4:00P.M through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means(VC/OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and the Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report( remote e-voting and voting during AGM) issued by Ms. Divya Rani, the Scrutinizer of the 42nd Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 23rd July 2024 is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Helpage Finlease: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Helpage Finlease Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.