Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.86
4.86
4.86
4.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.72
-0.72
-0.72
-0.72
Net Worth
4.14
4.14
4.14
4.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.14
4.14
4.14
4.14
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.72
3.73
3.76
3.77
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.37
0.37
0.37
0.47
Debtor Days
59.19
Other Current Assets
3.43
3.44
3.47
3.38
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.08
-0.08
-0.08
Cash
0.14
0.12
0.09
0.07
Total Assets
4.15
4.14
4.14
4.14
