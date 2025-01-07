iifl-logo-icon 1
Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.09
(9.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:10:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.89

7.77

0.55

0.86

yoy growth (%)

-62.73

1,296.71

-35.33

-9.35

Raw materials

-2.77

-7.42

-0.49

-0.7

As % of sales

95.91

95.53

88.73

82.27

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.11

-0.03

-0.09

As % of sales

2.15

1.46

7.08

10.73

Other costs

-0.08

-0.18

-0.12

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.03

2.43

23.06

5.42

Operating profit

-0.03

0.04

-0.1

0.01

OPM

-1.1

0.56

-18.89

1.56

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.04

0.07

0.12

0

Profit before tax

0.01

0.12

0.01

0.01

Taxes

0

-0.03

0

0

Tax rate

-21.76

-26.76

-30.89

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.08

0.01

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0.08

0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

-88.26

602.14

34.84

-100.96

NPM

0.35

1.13

2.25

1.08

