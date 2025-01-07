Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.89
7.77
0.55
0.86
yoy growth (%)
-62.73
1,296.71
-35.33
-9.35
Raw materials
-2.77
-7.42
-0.49
-0.7
As % of sales
95.91
95.53
88.73
82.27
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.11
-0.03
-0.09
As % of sales
2.15
1.46
7.08
10.73
Other costs
-0.08
-0.18
-0.12
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.03
2.43
23.06
5.42
Operating profit
-0.03
0.04
-0.1
0.01
OPM
-1.1
0.56
-18.89
1.56
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.04
0.07
0.12
0
Profit before tax
0.01
0.12
0.01
0.01
Taxes
0
-0.03
0
0
Tax rate
-21.76
-26.76
-30.89
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.08
0.01
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.08
0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
-88.26
602.14
34.84
-100.96
NPM
0.35
1.13
2.25
1.08
