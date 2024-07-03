Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹10.09
Prev. Close₹9.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.88
Day's High₹10.09
Day's Low₹10.09
52 Week's High₹9.18
52 Week's Low₹1.92
Book Value₹8.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.9
P/E131.14
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.86
4.86
4.86
4.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.72
-0.72
-0.72
-0.72
Net Worth
4.14
4.14
4.14
4.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.89
7.77
0.55
0.86
yoy growth (%)
-62.73
1,296.71
-35.33
-9.35
Raw materials
-2.77
-7.42
-0.49
-0.7
As % of sales
95.91
95.53
88.73
82.27
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.11
-0.03
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.12
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
-1
-0.93
0.15
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.73
1,296.71
-35.33
-9.35
Op profit growth
-172.94
-141.6
-879.12
3.63
EBIT growth
-89.01
562.48
34.84
3.63
Net profit growth
-88.26
602.14
34.84
-100.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Hari Prasad Khetan
Director
Usha Hariprasad Khetan
Independent Director
Chandu Bhai Dhanabhai Vaghela
Independent Director
Shaileshbhai Chauhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Hi- Tech Winding Systems Limited was incorporated in March, 1988 as a Private Limited Company in Gujarat. It was subsequently converted into Public Limited Company and obtained certificate from ROC on October 6, 1995 and its name changed to HI - Tech Windings System Limited. Later on slowly and gradually, the Company has started its business. The Company is into manufacture of packing paper.
Read More
The Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd is ₹4.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd is 131.14 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd is ₹1.92 and ₹9.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.26%, 3 Years at 31.25%, 1 Year at 354.46%, 6 Month at 87.50%, 3 Month at 38.00% and 1 Month at 69.37%.
