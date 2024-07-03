iifl-logo-icon 1
Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd Share Price

10.09
(9.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:28:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.09
  • Day's High10.09
  • 52 Wk High9.18
  • Prev. Close9.18
  • Day's Low10.09
  • 52 Wk Low 1.92
  • Turnover (lac)0.88
  • P/E131.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.52
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

10.09

Prev. Close

9.18

Turnover(Lac.)

0.88

Day's High

10.09

Day's Low

10.09

52 Week's High

9.18

52 Week's Low

1.92

Book Value

8.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.9

P/E

131.14

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.16%

Non-Promoter- 90.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.86

4.86

4.86

4.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.72

-0.72

-0.72

-0.72

Net Worth

4.14

4.14

4.14

4.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.89

7.77

0.55

0.86

yoy growth (%)

-62.73

1,296.71

-35.33

-9.35

Raw materials

-2.77

-7.42

-0.49

-0.7

As % of sales

95.91

95.53

88.73

82.27

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.11

-0.03

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0.12

0.01

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

-1

-0.93

0.15

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.73

1,296.71

-35.33

-9.35

Op profit growth

-172.94

-141.6

-879.12

3.63

EBIT growth

-89.01

562.48

34.84

3.63

Net profit growth

-88.26

602.14

34.84

-100.96

No Record Found

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Hari Prasad Khetan

Director

Usha Hariprasad Khetan

Independent Director

Chandu Bhai Dhanabhai Vaghela

Independent Director

Shaileshbhai Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd

Summary

Hi- Tech Winding Systems Limited was incorporated in March, 1988 as a Private Limited Company in Gujarat. It was subsequently converted into Public Limited Company and obtained certificate from ROC on October 6, 1995 and its name changed to HI - Tech Windings System Limited. Later on slowly and gradually, the Company has started its business. The Company is into manufacture of packing paper.
Company FAQs

What is the Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd share price today?

The Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd is ₹4.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd is 131.14 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd is ₹1.92 and ₹9.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd?

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.26%, 3 Years at 31.25%, 1 Year at 354.46%, 6 Month at 87.50%, 3 Month at 38.00% and 1 Month at 69.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 9.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 90.83 %

