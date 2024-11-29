Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 05:30 PM and concluded at 06:00 PM.

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable Regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 29th November 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 29th November, 2024 at 04:00PM and Concluded at 04:30. The Outcome of thye same attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 01:00 PM and concluded at 01:30 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. Resignation of M/s Gaurang Vora & Associates Statutory Auditor of the Company. (Resignation Letter attached) 2. Appointment of M/s K M Chauhan & Associates as Statutory Auditor of the Company. (Brief Profile attached as Annexure).

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 02:30 PM and concluded at 05:00 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. For approval of Financial Results as on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company. The Board Meeting started at 03.00 PM and concluded at 04.00 PM. Outcome of the BM attached herewith.

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 3:00 PM and concluded at 3:30 PM. The outcome attached herewith.

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 02:30 PM and concluded at 03:00 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. For approval of Financial Results as on 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 02:00 PM and concluded at 03:30 PM. The outcome attached herewith.

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2024. Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 02:30 PM and concluded at 05:00 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. For approval of Financial Results as on 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024