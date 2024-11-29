iifl-logo-icon 1
Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd Board Meeting

Hi-Tech Winding CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 05:30 PM and concluded at 06:00 PM.
Board Meeting29 Nov 202426 Nov 2024
Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable Regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 29th November 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 29th November, 2024 at 04:00PM and Concluded at 04:30. The Outcome of thye same attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)
Board Meeting18 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 01:00 PM and concluded at 01:30 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. Resignation of M/s Gaurang Vora & Associates Statutory Auditor of the Company. (Resignation Letter attached) 2. Appointment of M/s K M Chauhan & Associates as Statutory Auditor of the Company. (Brief Profile attached as Annexure).
Board Meeting16 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 02:30 PM and concluded at 05:00 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. For approval of Financial Results as on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company. The Board Meeting started at 03.00 PM and concluded at 04.00 PM. Outcome of the BM attached herewith.
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 3:00 PM and concluded at 3:30 PM. The outcome attached herewith.
Board Meeting30 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 02:30 PM and concluded at 03:00 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. For approval of Financial Results as on 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting2 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 02:00 PM and concluded at 03:30 PM. The outcome attached herewith.
Board Meeting10 May 20243 May 2024
Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2024. Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 02:30 PM and concluded at 05:00 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. For approval of Financial Results as on 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results as on 31.12.2023. file attached herewith. Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 01:00 PM and concluded at 02:00PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. For approval of Financial Results as on 31.12.2023. Kindly find herewith attached outcome for approval of Financial Results as on dated 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Revised outcome with board resolution for financial results as on 31.12.2023 attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)

No Record Found

