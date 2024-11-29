iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd EGM

9.36
(-4.97%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Hi-Tech Winding CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM30 Nov 202426 Dec 2024
We would like to inform you that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th December, 2024 at 01:00 PM at the registered office of the Company. Noticeof the EGM attached. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 29th November, 2024 at 04:00PM and Concluded at 04:30. The Outcome of thye same attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024) Scrutinizer Report of the EGM held on 26.12.2024 attached herewith. Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting was held today at 01:00 PM and concluded at 02:00 PM attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/12/2024)

Hi-Tech Winding: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.