|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|30 Nov 2024
|26 Dec 2024
|We would like to inform you that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th December, 2024 at 01:00 PM at the registered office of the Company. Noticeof the EGM attached. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 29th November, 2024 at 04:00PM and Concluded at 04:30. The Outcome of thye same attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024) Scrutinizer Report of the EGM held on 26.12.2024 attached herewith. Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting was held today at 01:00 PM and concluded at 02:00 PM attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/12/2024)
