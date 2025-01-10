iifl-logo-icon 1
High Street Filatex Ltd Balance Sheet

120.69
(4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.65

0.65

0.65

0.65

Preference Capital

1.36

1.36

1.36

2.78

Reserves

-2.01

-2.08

-1.97

-1.6

Net Worth

4.44

-0.06

0.04

1.83

Minority Interest

Debt

0.19

0.07

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.19

1.66

0.04

1.83

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

2.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.14

-0.02

-0.02

-0.25

Inventories

0.19

0.41

0.22

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

Debtor Days

463.46

Other Current Assets

0.2

0.05

0.05

0.16

Sundry Creditors

-0.24

-0.46

-0.29

-0.42

Creditor Days

9,732.77

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.04

0.02

0.06

0

Total Assets

0.18

-1.73

0.04

1.82

