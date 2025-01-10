High Street Filatex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.65
0.65
0.65
0.65
Preference Capital
1.36
1.36
1.36
2.78
Reserves
-2.01
-2.08
-1.97
-1.6
Net Worth
4.44
-0.06
0.04
1.83
Minority Interest
Debt
0.19
0.07
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.19
1.66
0.04
1.83
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
2.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.14
-0.02
-0.02
-0.25
Inventories
0.19
0.41
0.22
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Debtor Days
463.46
Other Current Assets
0.2
0.05
0.05
0.16
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-0.46
-0.29
-0.42
Creditor Days
9,732.77
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.04
0.02
0.06
0
Total Assets
0.18
-1.73
0.04
1.82
