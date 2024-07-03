iifl-logo-icon 1
High Street Filatex Ltd Share Price

111.4
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:51:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open111.4
  • Day's High111.4
  • 52 Wk High116.2
  • Prev. Close106.1
  • Day's Low111
  • 52 Wk Low 47.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.35
  • P/E75.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-22.16
  • EPS1.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.21
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

High Street Filatex Ltd KEY RATIOS

High Street Filatex Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

High Street Filatex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

High Street Filatex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.44%

Non-Promoter- 75.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

High Street Filatex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.65

0.65

0.65

0.65

Preference Capital

1.36

1.36

1.36

2.78

Reserves

-2.01

-2.08

-1.97

-1.6

Net Worth

4.44

-0.06

0.04

1.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0.2

0.02

0.47

yoy growth (%)

-92.27

765.75

-95.04

-85.27

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.13

-0.01

-0.36

As % of sales

97.67

67.26

46.06

76.92

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.1

-0.04

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.22

-0.27

-0.1

-0.02

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.1

-0.42

-0.09

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-92.27

765.75

-95.04

-85.27

Op profit growth

-39.04

134.86

-344.38

688.61

EBIT growth

-18.38

151.64

398.77

-220.52

Net profit growth

-18.38

152.5

322.83

-284.76

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

High Street Filatex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT High Street Filatex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Bhagwan Singh

Independent Director

Devendra Palod

Independent Director

Rajdeep Ghiya

Director & CFO

Aishwarya Sethia

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar Bairwa

Independent Director

Charan Singh

Non Executive Director

Prachi Sethia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by High Street Filatex Ltd

Summary

Highstreet Filatex Limited was incorporated in 1994. The Company is the brainchild of Mr. Rajkumar Sethia & Mrs. Neeta Sethia. It is engaged into manufacturing and trading of Knitted socks, head band and wrist band, trading in yarn, trading in commodities.The Company harbors extensive expansion plans and is geared of install 100 more machines in a short while, for which the constructions of new factory is going in full swing. It has most strategically located plant and has adopted advanced production techniques. It is capable of making socks of different designs/patterns.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the High Street Filatex Ltd share price today?

The High Street Filatex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹111.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of High Street Filatex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of High Street Filatex Ltd is ₹7.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of High Street Filatex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of High Street Filatex Ltd is 75.25 and -4.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of High Street Filatex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a High Street Filatex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of High Street Filatex Ltd is ₹47.1 and ₹116.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of High Street Filatex Ltd?

High Street Filatex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.56%, 3 Years at 80.64%, 1 Year at 103.88%, 6 Month at 76.83%, 3 Month at 56.08% and 1 Month at 48.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of High Street Filatex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of High Street Filatex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.56 %

