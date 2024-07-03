Summary

Highstreet Filatex Limited was incorporated in 1994. The Company is the brainchild of Mr. Rajkumar Sethia & Mrs. Neeta Sethia. It is engaged into manufacturing and trading of Knitted socks, head band and wrist band, trading in yarn, trading in commodities.The Company harbors extensive expansion plans and is geared of install 100 more machines in a short while, for which the constructions of new factory is going in full swing. It has most strategically located plant and has adopted advanced production techniques. It is capable of making socks of different designs/patterns.

