Open₹111.4
Prev. Close₹106.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.35
Day's High₹111.4
Day's Low₹111
52 Week's High₹116.2
52 Week's Low₹47.1
Book Value₹-22.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.21
P/E75.25
EPS1.41
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.65
0.65
0.65
0.65
Preference Capital
1.36
1.36
1.36
2.78
Reserves
-2.01
-2.08
-1.97
-1.6
Net Worth
4.44
-0.06
0.04
1.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
0.2
0.02
0.47
yoy growth (%)
-92.27
765.75
-95.04
-85.27
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.13
-0.01
-0.36
As % of sales
97.67
67.26
46.06
76.92
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.1
-0.04
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.22
-0.27
-0.1
-0.02
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.1
-0.42
-0.09
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-92.27
765.75
-95.04
-85.27
Op profit growth
-39.04
134.86
-344.38
688.61
EBIT growth
-18.38
151.64
398.77
-220.52
Net profit growth
-18.38
152.5
322.83
-284.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Bhagwan Singh
Independent Director
Devendra Palod
Independent Director
Rajdeep Ghiya
Director & CFO
Aishwarya Sethia
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar Bairwa
Independent Director
Charan Singh
Non Executive Director
Prachi Sethia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Highstreet Filatex Limited was incorporated in 1994. The Company is the brainchild of Mr. Rajkumar Sethia & Mrs. Neeta Sethia. It is engaged into manufacturing and trading of Knitted socks, head band and wrist band, trading in yarn, trading in commodities.The Company harbors extensive expansion plans and is geared of install 100 more machines in a short while, for which the constructions of new factory is going in full swing. It has most strategically located plant and has adopted advanced production techniques. It is capable of making socks of different designs/patterns.
The High Street Filatex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹111.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of High Street Filatex Ltd is ₹7.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of High Street Filatex Ltd is 75.25 and -4.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a High Street Filatex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of High Street Filatex Ltd is ₹47.1 and ₹116.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
High Street Filatex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.56%, 3 Years at 80.64%, 1 Year at 103.88%, 6 Month at 76.83%, 3 Month at 56.08% and 1 Month at 48.66%.
