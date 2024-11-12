iifl-logo-icon 1
High Street Filatex Ltd Board Meeting

139.7
(5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

High Street Fila CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
HIGH STREET FILATEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the statement of assets and liabilities as on 30th September 2024 and statement of cash flow for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 and 2. to take on record Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. Dear Sir / Maam, The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at Registered Office of the Company situated at B-17, IInd Floor, 22 Godam Industrial Area, Jaipur -302006 (Rajasthan) which commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. inter alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with the statement of assets and liabilities as on 30th September, 2024 and statement of cash flow for the half-year ended on 30th September, 2024 and 2. Took on record Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. (Copy of the above is enclosed herewith). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
HIGH STREET FILATEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. 2.the Day Date Time venue of 30th Annual General Meeting to approve Boards report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and to approve date of book closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting along with other matters related to the Annual General Meeting if any. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, August 09, 2024, at registered office of the Company situated at B-17, IInd Floor, 22 Godam Industrial Area, Jaipur -302006 (Rajasthan) which commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M. inter alia, transacted the following businesses as attached. We are submitting herewith un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with limited review report on the said results issued from statutory auditor of the company. Intimation for appointment/ re-appointment of WTD/Independent Directors/Directors subject to approval of members and appointment of Statutory, Internal and Secretarial Auditor of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
The Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Mrs. Bhavna Giamalani as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 08th July, 2024
Board Meeting8 May 20241 May 2024
HIGH STREET FILATEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on March 31 2024 and statement of cash flow for the year ended on March 31 2024 and 2. to take on record Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations; transacted the following businesses: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on March 31, 2024 and statement of cash flow for the year ended on March 31, 2024 (Copy of the same Enclosed as Annexure-1); 2. Took on record the Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. (Copy of the same Enclosed as Annexure-1). Further Declaration duly signed by Mrs. Aishwarya Sethia, Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, that the Auditors report is issued with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 is also enclosed as Annexure-2. Audited Financial results of the company for quarter and year ended on 31st march, 2024 along with statement of asset and liabilities and cash flow statement and auditors report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
HIGH STREET FILATEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023; 2. to take on record Limited Review Report on Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations; 3. to consider and approve Increase in Authorized Share Capital and consequent Alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company; 4. to Consider and approve issuance of Equity Warrants on Preferential Basis to Promoter and certain identified Non-Promoter Persons/Entities subject to such approvals as may be required under Applicable Laws; 5. to approve the Day Date Time Venue of 01/2023-24 Extra Ordinary General Meeting along with other matters related to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting if any. 6. Other matters. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Monday, January 29, 2024, at registered office of the Company situated at B-17, IInd Floor, 22 Godam Industrial Area, Jaipur -302006 (Rajasthan) which commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 1:30 P.M. inter alia, transacted the businesses as attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

