iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

High Street Filatex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

112.29
(3.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:01:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR High Street Filatex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0.2

0.02

0.47

yoy growth (%)

-92.27

765.75

-95.04

-85.27

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.13

-0.01

-0.36

As % of sales

97.67

67.26

46.06

76.92

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.1

-0.04

-0.02

As % of sales

231.18

50.34

205.07

5.95

Other costs

-0.08

-0.15

-0.04

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

516.58

76.91

197.31

10.06

Operating profit

-0.11

-0.19

-0.08

0.03

OPM

-745.44

-94.52

-348.45

7.05

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.05

-0.05

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.02

0.02

0

Profit before tax

-0.22

-0.27

-0.1

-0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

17.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.22

-0.27

-0.1

-0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.22

-0.27

-0.1

-0.02

yoy growth (%)

-18.38

152.5

322.83

-284.76

NPM

-1,432.14

-135.63

-465.02

-5.44

High Street Fila : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR High Street Filatex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.