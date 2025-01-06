Hiliks Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.25
0.15
0.25
0.16
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.04
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.06
-0.07
-0.04
Working capital
-0.96
-0.05
0.54
0.21
Other operating items
Operating
-0.83
0
0.69
0.32
Capital expenditure
-0.03
0.14
0.08
0
Free cash flow
-0.86
0.14
0.77
0.32
Equity raised
0.92
0.73
0.38
0.15
Investing
1.5
0
0
0
Financing
0.22
0.12
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.78
0.99
1.16
0.48
