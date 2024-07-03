Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹120.15
Prev. Close₹122.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.96
Day's High₹120.15
Day's Low₹120.15
52 Week's High₹122.7
52 Week's Low₹23.93
Book Value₹30.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)102.37
P/E127.71
EPS0.96
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
5.08
5.08
5.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.72
0.75
0.66
0.67
Net Worth
7.72
5.83
5.74
5.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.08
4.56
2.01
0.54
yoy growth (%)
120.82
126.13
273.19
0
Raw materials
-8.66
-3.34
-1.11
-0.37
As % of sales
85.96
73.26
54.99
68.94
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.93
-0.58
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.25
0.15
0.25
0.16
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.04
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.06
-0.07
-0.04
Working capital
-0.96
-0.05
0.54
0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
120.82
126.13
273.19
0
Op profit growth
294.37
50.73
-178.86
-50.72
EBIT growth
68.41
-38.63
60.35
64.68
Net profit growth
117.14
-46.51
47.7
61.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Rajeev Padhye
Independent Director
VNVP Bhaskar
Whole-time Director
Sandeep Copparapu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Brinda Mahajan
Additional Director
Veera Venkata Ramana Varma Mudunuri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hiliks Technologies Ltd
Summary
Hiliks Technologies Limited (Formerly known as Anubhav Industrial Resources Limited) was incorporated on February 19, 1985 in India. The Company changed its name from Anubhav Industrial Resources Limited to Hiliks Technologies Limited on May 22, 2019.The Company has changed its main objects w.e.f. 23 October, 2017 by passing the Special Resolution through the postal ballot. The Company is engaged in the business of providing services/solutions of information technology, information systems, Hardware and Software development, system networking and satellite communications, protocols, call centers, medical transcription, medical billing, system development, computer training in software and networking, infrastructure for software development, networking and to provide manpower consulting in software, hardware and networking and other business process outsourcing activities, training center, and help desk services and provide services relating to products, product support services, software education, system integration, embedded systems development, software testing services, software support services, CRM [Customer Relation Management] tools, open sourcesystems and applications, protocols and ERP [Enterprise Resource Planning] software development, networking solutions and software counseling and consultancy related to software and networking and also dealing with smart cards, bio-metric, iris capturing, data entry related solutions, Data processing, warehousing and database m
Read More
The Hiliks Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹120.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hiliks Technologies Ltd is ₹102.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hiliks Technologies Ltd is 127.71 and 4.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hiliks Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hiliks Technologies Ltd is ₹23.93 and ₹122.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hiliks Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.34%, 3 Years at 109.89%, 1 Year at 209.91%, 6 Month at 70.87%, 3 Month at 131.15% and 1 Month at 31.63%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.