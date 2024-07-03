Summary

Hiliks Technologies Limited (Formerly known as Anubhav Industrial Resources Limited) was incorporated on February 19, 1985 in India. The Company changed its name from Anubhav Industrial Resources Limited to Hiliks Technologies Limited on May 22, 2019.The Company has changed its main objects w.e.f. 23 October, 2017 by passing the Special Resolution through the postal ballot. The Company is engaged in the business of providing services/solutions of information technology, information systems, Hardware and Software development, system networking and satellite communications, protocols, call centers, medical transcription, medical billing, system development, computer training in software and networking, infrastructure for software development, networking and to provide manpower consulting in software, hardware and networking and other business process outsourcing activities, training center, and help desk services and provide services relating to products, product support services, software education, system integration, embedded systems development, software testing services, software support services, CRM [Customer Relation Management] tools, open sourcesystems and applications, protocols and ERP [Enterprise Resource Planning] software development, networking solutions and software counseling and consultancy related to software and networking and also dealing with smart cards, bio-metric, iris capturing, data entry related solutions, Data processing, warehousing and database m

