Hiliks Technologies Ltd Share Price

120.15
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open120.15
  • Day's High120.15
  • 52 Wk High122.7
  • Prev. Close122.6
  • Day's Low120.15
  • 52 Wk Low 23.93
  • Turnover (lac)18.96
  • P/E127.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.11
  • EPS0.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)102.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hiliks Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

120.15

Prev. Close

122.6

Turnover(Lac.)

18.96

Day's High

120.15

Day's Low

120.15

52 Week's High

122.7

52 Week's Low

23.93

Book Value

30.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

102.37

P/E

127.71

EPS

0.96

Divi. Yield

0

Hiliks Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Hiliks Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hiliks Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:22 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.41%

Non-Promoter- 93.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 93.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hiliks Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

5.08

5.08

5.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.72

0.75

0.66

0.67

Net Worth

7.72

5.83

5.74

5.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

10.08

4.56

2.01

0.54

yoy growth (%)

120.82

126.13

273.19

0

Raw materials

-8.66

-3.34

-1.11

-0.37

As % of sales

85.96

73.26

54.99

68.94

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.93

-0.58

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.25

0.15

0.25

0.16

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.04

-0.01

0

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.06

-0.07

-0.04

Working capital

-0.96

-0.05

0.54

0.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

120.82

126.13

273.19

0

Op profit growth

294.37

50.73

-178.86

-50.72

EBIT growth

68.41

-38.63

60.35

64.68

Net profit growth

117.14

-46.51

47.7

61.99

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Hiliks Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hiliks Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Rajeev Padhye

Independent Director

VNVP Bhaskar

Whole-time Director

Sandeep Copparapu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Brinda Mahajan

Additional Director

Veera Venkata Ramana Varma Mudunuri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hiliks Technologies Ltd

Summary

Hiliks Technologies Limited (Formerly known as Anubhav Industrial Resources Limited) was incorporated on February 19, 1985 in India. The Company changed its name from Anubhav Industrial Resources Limited to Hiliks Technologies Limited on May 22, 2019.The Company has changed its main objects w.e.f. 23 October, 2017 by passing the Special Resolution through the postal ballot. The Company is engaged in the business of providing services/solutions of information technology, information systems, Hardware and Software development, system networking and satellite communications, protocols, call centers, medical transcription, medical billing, system development, computer training in software and networking, infrastructure for software development, networking and to provide manpower consulting in software, hardware and networking and other business process outsourcing activities, training center, and help desk services and provide services relating to products, product support services, software education, system integration, embedded systems development, software testing services, software support services, CRM [Customer Relation Management] tools, open sourcesystems and applications, protocols and ERP [Enterprise Resource Planning] software development, networking solutions and software counseling and consultancy related to software and networking and also dealing with smart cards, bio-metric, iris capturing, data entry related solutions, Data processing, warehousing and database m
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hiliks Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Hiliks Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹120.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hiliks Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hiliks Technologies Ltd is ₹102.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hiliks Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hiliks Technologies Ltd is 127.71 and 4.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hiliks Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hiliks Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hiliks Technologies Ltd is ₹23.93 and ₹122.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hiliks Technologies Ltd?

Hiliks Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.34%, 3 Years at 109.89%, 1 Year at 209.91%, 6 Month at 70.87%, 3 Month at 131.15% and 1 Month at 31.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hiliks Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hiliks Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 6.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 93.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hiliks Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

