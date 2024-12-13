Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 7 Dec 2024

Hiliks Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve allotment of equity shares on preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants Resignation of Mrs. Jhansi Lakshmi Adivishnu, Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f 13th December, 2024 due to preoccupancy elsewhere. Appointment of Mr. Veera Venkata Ramana Varma Mudunuri as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent Director) of the Company who shall hold office for a period of five (5) consecutive years with effect from 13th December, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the next General Meeting. Allotment of 7,20,000 equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants allotted on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Hiliks Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Please find attached the outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Hiliks Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve allotment of equity shares on preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants Allotment of 18,00,000 equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants allotted on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Hiliks Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 considered and approved the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with the Limited Review Report as approved by the Statutory Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Hiliks Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board meeting shall commence at 01:00 p.m. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with the Auditors Report as approved by the Statutory Auditor. 2. Appointment of M/s Jain Alok & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. Appointment of M/s. Rangana Siva & Associates, as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 4. Re-appointment of Mr. Sandeep Copparapu (DIN: 08306534) as Whole time Director for further period of 3 years w.e.f. 21st August, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders at the next General Meeting. Please find attached Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Hiliks Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of warrants on preferential basis subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders through postal ballot in this regard. Hiliks Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of warrants on preferential basis subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals which is to be transacted at the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 26th April, 2024 which got postponed due to non availability of Board of Directors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024) 1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from INR 6 crore to INR 12 crore. 2. Raising of funds through Issue upto 48,00,000 (Forty Eight Lakhs) Convertible Warrants with each warrant convertible into 1 (one) fully paid up equity share of the Company of INR 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at an issue price of INR 37/- (Rupees Thirty Seven only) including premium of INR 27/- (Rupees Twenty Seven only) each subject to the approval of shareholders, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI ICDR Regulations) read with other applicable regulations, if any. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024