Hiliks Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

117.75
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:48:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

10.08

4.56

2.01

0.54

yoy growth (%)

120.82

126.13

273.19

0

Raw materials

-8.66

-3.34

-1.11

-0.37

As % of sales

85.96

73.26

54.99

68.94

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.93

-0.58

-0.13

As % of sales

6.31

20.38

28.86

25.81

Other costs

-0.44

-0.2

-0.26

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.38

4.48

13.33

18.49

Operating profit

0.33

0.08

0.05

-0.07

OPM

3.33

1.86

2.8

-13.25

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.04

-0.01

0

Interest expense

-0.01

0

0

0

Other income

0.01

0.11

0.21

0.23

Profit before tax

0.25

0.15

0.25

0.16

Taxes

-0.04

-0.06

-0.07

-0.04

Tax rate

-19.52

-39.89

-31.24

-27.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.2

0.09

0.17

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.2

0.09

0.17

0.11

yoy growth (%)

117.14

-46.51

47.7

61.99

NPM

1.99

2.02

8.58

21.67

