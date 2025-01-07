Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.08
4.56
2.01
0.54
yoy growth (%)
120.82
126.13
273.19
0
Raw materials
-8.66
-3.34
-1.11
-0.37
As % of sales
85.96
73.26
54.99
68.94
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.93
-0.58
-0.13
As % of sales
6.31
20.38
28.86
25.81
Other costs
-0.44
-0.2
-0.26
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.38
4.48
13.33
18.49
Operating profit
0.33
0.08
0.05
-0.07
OPM
3.33
1.86
2.8
-13.25
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.04
-0.01
0
Interest expense
-0.01
0
0
0
Other income
0.01
0.11
0.21
0.23
Profit before tax
0.25
0.15
0.25
0.16
Taxes
-0.04
-0.06
-0.07
-0.04
Tax rate
-19.52
-39.89
-31.24
-27.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.2
0.09
0.17
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.2
0.09
0.17
0.11
yoy growth (%)
117.14
-46.51
47.7
61.99
NPM
1.99
2.02
8.58
21.67
