Hiliks Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

ANNEXURE ~ D MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

A) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:

As members are aware the Company’s main business is of financing loans, project financing to various parties on interest who are engaged in various business models. The loans and advances enable the Company to earn interest income in its ordinary course of business operation. The same is reflected in the financials of the Company. The said Industry is unpredictable and volatile in nature. Your Directors are taking maximum efforts to safeguard funds of the Company while making investment and in trading in the industry.

B) OPPORTUNITIES / OUTLOOK:

Since your Company is diversified into Financing loans, project financing, your Directors expect better future outlook. As the Economy and Industrial Sector is developing very fast, there is huge potential which is untapped.

C) RISKS AND CONCERNS:

Your Directors are taking optimum measures to safeguard against such risk of changes that take place & other calamities.

D) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate internal control system.

E) HUMAN RESOURCES POLICIES:

The Company has strong belief in Human Resources and accordingly policies are drawn from time to time.

F) CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Your Board has taken abundant precaution in selecting and developing its Business.

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF ANUBHAV INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES LIMITED

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ANUBHAV INDUSTRIAL RESOURCES LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said accounts together with the notes thereon give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, in the manner so required for the companies and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2017

(ii) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account of the Profit for the year ended on that date; and (iii) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order 2017 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order. 2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2017, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2017, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:-

i. As per information and explanation provided, company doesn’t have any pending litigation that could affect the fairness of the financial statement. ii The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund. iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8 November, 2016 to 30 December, 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company.

FOR M/s. SHYAM C. AGARWAL & CO.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

SHYAM C. AGARWAL

(PROPRIETOR)

M. NO. 31774

PLACE: MUMBAI

DATE: May 30, 2017