24.49
(4.97%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.49
  • Day's High24.49
  • 52 Wk High23.33
  • Prev. Close23.33
  • Day's Low24.49
  • 52 Wk Low 19.21
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E44.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.83
  • EPS0.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.77
  • Div. Yield0
Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

24.49

Prev. Close

23.33

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

24.49

Day's Low

24.49

52 Week's High

23.33

52 Week's Low

19.21

Book Value

12.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.77

P/E

44.02

EPS

0.53

Divi. Yield

0

Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd Corporate Action

Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:18 AM
Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.83%

Non-Promoter- 87.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.93

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.89

1.21

0.48

0.31

Net Worth

13.82

5.21

4.48

4.31

Minority Interest

Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Niket Shah

Executive Director

Hital Shah

Director

Narendra Shah

Director

Dinesh Shah

Director

Tanshukh Patel

Company Secretary (Consulting)

D A Rupawala

Additional Director

Nihar Gaurang Sheth

Additional Director

Aditya V. Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd share price today?

The Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd is ₹26.77 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd is 44.02 and 1.82 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd is ₹19.21 and ₹23.33 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd?

Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 87.16 %

