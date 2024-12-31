Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹24.49
Prev. Close₹23.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹24.49
Day's Low₹24.49
52 Week's High₹23.33
52 Week's Low₹19.21
Book Value₹12.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.77
P/E44.02
EPS0.53
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.93
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.89
1.21
0.48
0.31
Net Worth
13.82
5.21
4.48
4.31
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Niket Shah
Executive Director
Hital Shah
Director
Narendra Shah
Director
Dinesh Shah
Director
Tanshukh Patel
Company Secretary (Consulting)
D A Rupawala
Additional Director
Nihar Gaurang Sheth
Additional Director
Aditya V. Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd is ₹26.77 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd is 44.02 and 1.82 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd is ₹19.21 and ₹23.33 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.