Hilltone Software & Gases Ltd Summary

Hilltone Software & Gases Limited was registered and incorporated in November, 1993. The Company could not do Software business asenvisaged last year. The Company has received Drug License & it has started producing surgical oxygen which gives better value addition.Established in 1993, Hilltone Software and Gases Limited has attained the leadership position in the production and marketing of industrial and medical gases due to its excellent credentials and with commitment to quality. In addition to the core operations, it has developed a division specializing in software integration, consulting, and licensing.The Company has set a plant at Santej using the latest technology and excellent process to obtain the best quality of Medical Oxygen and complete in house analytical set to control the process at all stages. The Company is also providing the entire range of industrial gases and medical gases like Nitrous Oxide - Bulk A Type, Oxygen/ Nitrogen/ Co2/ D.A, Helium etc. It has been supplying Medical Gases to many reputed Hospitals and medical institutions like S.A.L hospital and medical institute, Krishna Heart Institute and many more in Trolleys of 40 cylinders on regular basis.Furthermore, Company is actively expanding into the eco-energy sector, where it commenced the production of energy-saving devices. It also made strategic plans to enter the construction of solar energy plants, as well as production and distribution of solar energy, reinforcing the commitment to innovative solutions.