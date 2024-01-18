|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|-
|7
|70
|Final
|The Board of Directors have also recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7 per equity share (70%) (on an equity share of par value of Rs. 10/- each) for FY 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuring Annual General Meeting (AGM).
