iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Appliances Ltd Balance Sheet

129.2
(5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Appliances Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.99

9.99

9.99

9.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.49

4.35

4.4

4.75

Net Worth

14.48

14.34

14.39

14.74

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.48

14.34

14.39

14.74

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.59

5.45

5.55

5.8

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.62

5.48

5.58

5.83

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Cash

8.7

8.69

8.65

8.73

Total Assets

14.49

14.34

14.4

14.73

Hind.Appliances : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Appliances Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.