Hindustan Appliances Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.99
9.99
9.99
9.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.49
4.35
4.4
4.75
Net Worth
14.48
14.34
14.39
14.74
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.48
14.34
14.39
14.74
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.59
5.45
5.55
5.8
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.62
5.48
5.58
5.83
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Cash
8.7
8.69
8.65
8.73
Total Assets
14.49
14.34
14.4
14.73
