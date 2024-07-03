iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Appliances Ltd Share Price

143.45
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:52:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open143.45
  • Day's High143.45
  • 52 Wk High401.5
  • Prev. Close150.95
  • Day's Low143.45
  • 52 Wk Low 17.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.56
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)143.82
  • Div. Yield0
Historical Data
No Records Found

Hindustan Appliances Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

143.45

Prev. Close

150.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.23

Day's High

143.45

Day's Low

143.45

52 Week's High

401.5

52 Week's Low

17.25

Book Value

14.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

143.82

P/E

0

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0

Hindustan Appliances Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Hindustan Appliances Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found





Hindustan Appliances Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.81%

Non-Promoter- 29.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hindustan Appliances Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.99

9.99

9.99

9.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.49

4.35

4.4

4.75

Net Worth

14.48

14.34

14.39

14.74

Minority Interest

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.2

-0.07

-0.05

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.1

0.22

0.28

0.38

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.06

-0.07

-0.1

Working capital

0.08

0.16

0.21

0.29

Other operating items

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

7.28

71.63

26.29

29.96

EBIT growth

-52.09

-20.43

-26.9

-18.58

Net profit growth

-50.39

-20.73

-27.43

-12.56

Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.55

0.34

0.3

0.45

0.54

Annually Results

Hindustan Appliances Ltd Peer Comparison

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Appliances Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Sanjay A Desai

Independent Director

Ravindra K Myatra

Managing Director

Kalpesh R Shah

Independent Director

Sunil H Shah

Director

Kanan Hemang Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niyati Arun Sengar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Appliances Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Appliances Limited was incorporated on 20 December 1984 as a Public Limited Company. Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of manufacturers, dealers, agents, factors, importers, exporters, merchants and financiers of all kinds of man-made fibres and man-made fibers yarns, cords, materials like woolen, cotton metallic or any other fibres of vegetable, mineral or animal origin, by any process using petrochemicals or by using vegetable or mineral oils or products required to produce such man-made fibers. At present, it is engaged in Investment Activities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Appliances Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Appliances Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹143.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Appliances Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Appliances Ltd is ₹143.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Appliances Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Appliances Ltd is 0 and 10.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Appliances Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Appliances Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Appliances Ltd is ₹17.25 and ₹401.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Appliances Ltd?

Hindustan Appliances Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 792.14%, 6 Month at 130.39%, 3 Month at -21.99% and 1 Month at -58.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Appliances Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Appliances Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.18 %

