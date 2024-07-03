Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹143.45
Prev. Close₹150.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹143.45
Day's Low₹143.45
52 Week's High₹401.5
52 Week's Low₹17.25
Book Value₹14.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)143.82
P/E0
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.99
9.99
9.99
9.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.49
4.35
4.4
4.75
Net Worth
14.48
14.34
14.39
14.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.2
-0.07
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.1
0.22
0.28
0.38
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.06
-0.07
-0.1
Working capital
0.08
0.16
0.21
0.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
7.28
71.63
26.29
29.96
EBIT growth
-52.09
-20.43
-26.9
-18.58
Net profit growth
-50.39
-20.73
-27.43
-12.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.55
0.34
0.3
0.45
0.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Sanjay A Desai
Independent Director
Ravindra K Myatra
Managing Director
Kalpesh R Shah
Independent Director
Sunil H Shah
Director
Kanan Hemang Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niyati Arun Sengar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindustan Appliances Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Appliances Limited was incorporated on 20 December 1984 as a Public Limited Company. Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of manufacturers, dealers, agents, factors, importers, exporters, merchants and financiers of all kinds of man-made fibres and man-made fibers yarns, cords, materials like woolen, cotton metallic or any other fibres of vegetable, mineral or animal origin, by any process using petrochemicals or by using vegetable or mineral oils or products required to produce such man-made fibers. At present, it is engaged in Investment Activities.
Read More
The Hindustan Appliances Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹143.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Appliances Ltd is ₹143.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Appliances Ltd is 0 and 10.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Appliances Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Appliances Ltd is ₹17.25 and ₹401.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Appliances Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 792.14%, 6 Month at 130.39%, 3 Month at -21.99% and 1 Month at -58.43%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.