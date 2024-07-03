Hindustan Appliances Ltd Summary

Hindustan Appliances Limited was incorporated on 20 December 1984 as a Public Limited Company. Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of manufacturers, dealers, agents, factors, importers, exporters, merchants and financiers of all kinds of man-made fibres and man-made fibers yarns, cords, materials like woolen, cotton metallic or any other fibres of vegetable, mineral or animal origin, by any process using petrochemicals or by using vegetable or mineral oils or products required to produce such man-made fibers. At present, it is engaged in Investment Activities.