|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
7.5
180.91
10.7
73.48
EBIT growth
-53.12
-53.08
-22.68
-12.23
Net profit growth
-51.77
-50.32
-22.56
-12.14
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
0.21
0.45
0.98
1.27
RoNW
0.13
0.28
0.59
0.79
RoA
0.03
0.08
0.16
0.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.08
0.16
0.33
0.43
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.07
0.16
0.32
0.42
Book value per share
14.75
14.68
13.95
13.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-24.78
-26.88
-30.94
-31.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-26.67
-34.41
-64.44
-35.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
1.77
1.77
1.86
1.91
Net debt / op. profit
-76.35
-81.77
-230.77
-256.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
