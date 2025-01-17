iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Appliances Ltd Key Ratios

160.05
(1.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:39:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Appliances Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

7.5

180.91

10.7

73.48

EBIT growth

-53.12

-53.08

-22.68

-12.23

Net profit growth

-51.77

-50.32

-22.56

-12.14

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

0.21

0.45

0.98

1.27

RoNW

0.13

0.28

0.59

0.79

RoA

0.03

0.08

0.16

0.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.08

0.16

0.33

0.43

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.07

0.16

0.32

0.42

Book value per share

14.75

14.68

13.95

13.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-24.78

-26.88

-30.94

-31.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-26.67

-34.41

-64.44

-35.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

1.77

1.77

1.86

1.91

Net debt / op. profit

-76.35

-81.77

-230.77

-256.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Appliances Ltd

