Hindustan Appliances Ltd Board Meeting

149.5
(4.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Hind.Appliances CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
HINDUSTAN APPLIANCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for quarter and half year ended September 2024. Board Meeting outcome for meeting held on 13th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
HINDUSTAN APPLIANCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) The Board of Directors at its meeting held have inter-alia considered and approved various matters including change in management. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 20248 May 2024
HINDUSTAN APPLIANCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct for prohibition of insider trading we have already intimated to the Stock Exchange that the Trading Window for all Directors and Designated Employees of the Company for trading /dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from 1st April 2024 to 1st June 2024 i.e. the end of 48 hours after the declaration of audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Reg 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 30th May, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. 3.Declaration in respect of Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion. The board of directors has not recommended any dividend for financial year ended 31st March, 2024. In terms of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Financial Results with respect to the above is also being advertised in the newspapers. The meeting of the Board of Directors Commenced at 12.15 p.m. and concluded at 12.30 p.m. Read less.. Pursuant to Reg 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Director at its meeting held on 30th May, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. Kindly take a note of the same. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
HINDUSTAN APPLIANCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve inter alia the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, 09th February, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the following matters. 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Limited Review Report on the said results issued by M/s. A D V & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of the Company, for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. The meeting of the Board of Directors Commenced at 02.00 p.m. and concluded at 02.15 p.m. We are arranging to publish the results in newspapers. We request you to take the above on record and the same be treated as the necessary compliance under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024) Revised Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)

Hind.Appliances: Related News

No Record Found

