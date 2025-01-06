Hindustan Hardy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.4
0.13
0.92
-0.83
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.61
-0.67
-0.88
Tax paid
-1.22
-0.09
0
0.04
Working capital
3.44
0.18
1.67
-0.31
Other operating items
Operating
6.02
-0.4
1.91
-1.98
Capital expenditure
0.44
1.99
0.89
-15.64
Free cash flow
6.46
1.58
2.8
-17.62
Equity raised
13.77
13.57
11.59
13.45
Investing
0
0
-0.01
0
Financing
0
-0.44
-1.18
-0.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.23
14.72
13.2
-4.75
