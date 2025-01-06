iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Hardy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,079.3
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Hindustan Hardy Ltd

Hindustan Hardy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.4

0.13

0.92

-0.83

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.61

-0.67

-0.88

Tax paid

-1.22

-0.09

0

0.04

Working capital

3.44

0.18

1.67

-0.31

Other operating items

Operating

6.02

-0.4

1.91

-1.98

Capital expenditure

0.44

1.99

0.89

-15.64

Free cash flow

6.46

1.58

2.8

-17.62

Equity raised

13.77

13.57

11.59

13.45

Investing

0

0

-0.01

0

Financing

0

-0.44

-1.18

-0.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

20.23

14.72

13.2

-4.75

Hindustan Hardy Ltd

