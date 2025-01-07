Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.61
39.09
37.91
36.84
yoy growth (%)
14.1
3.12
2.89
-33.18
Raw materials
-21.81
-19.98
-19.58
-19.65
As % of sales
48.9
51.1
51.65
53.35
Employee costs
-9.59
-9.96
-9.26
-8.14
As % of sales
21.49
25.49
24.43
22.09
Other costs
-8.05
-8.37
-8.03
-8.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.06
21.42
21.19
22.86
Operating profit
5.14
0.76
1.03
0.62
OPM
11.52
1.96
2.71
1.68
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.61
-0.67
-0.88
Interest expense
-0.18
-0.3
-0.48
-0.86
Other income
0.05
0.28
1.05
0.3
Profit before tax
4.4
0.13
0.92
-0.83
Taxes
-1.22
-0.09
0
0.04
Tax rate
-27.75
-75.75
-1.03
-5.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.18
0.03
0.91
-0.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.18
0.03
0.91
-0.78
yoy growth (%)
9,883.69
-96.51
-216.92
-240.18
NPM
7.13
0.08
2.41
-2.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.