Hindustan Hardy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,100.8
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.61

39.09

37.91

36.84

yoy growth (%)

14.1

3.12

2.89

-33.18

Raw materials

-21.81

-19.98

-19.58

-19.65

As % of sales

48.9

51.1

51.65

53.35

Employee costs

-9.59

-9.96

-9.26

-8.14

As % of sales

21.49

25.49

24.43

22.09

Other costs

-8.05

-8.37

-8.03

-8.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.06

21.42

21.19

22.86

Operating profit

5.14

0.76

1.03

0.62

OPM

11.52

1.96

2.71

1.68

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.61

-0.67

-0.88

Interest expense

-0.18

-0.3

-0.48

-0.86

Other income

0.05

0.28

1.05

0.3

Profit before tax

4.4

0.13

0.92

-0.83

Taxes

-1.22

-0.09

0

0.04

Tax rate

-27.75

-75.75

-1.03

-5.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.18

0.03

0.91

-0.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.18

0.03

0.91

-0.78

yoy growth (%)

9,883.69

-96.51

-216.92

-240.18

NPM

7.13

0.08

2.41

-2.12

