Hindustan Hardy Ltd Share Price

1,079.3
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:54:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,079.3
  • Day's High1,079.3
  • 52 Wk High1,277.1
  • Prev. Close1,058.15
  • Day's Low1,079.3
  • 52 Wk Low 380
  • Turnover (lac)16.85
  • P/E30.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value171.82
  • EPS34.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)161.9
  • Div. Yield0.24
No Records Found

Hindustan Hardy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1,079.3

Prev. Close

1,058.15

Turnover(Lac.)

16.85

Day's High

1,079.3

Day's Low

1,079.3

52 Week's High

1,277.1

52 Week's Low

380

Book Value

171.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

161.9

P/E

30.77

EPS

34.39

Divi. Yield

0.24

Hindustan Hardy Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Hindustan Hardy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hindustan Hardy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindustan Hardy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.8

17.04

13.46

10.01

Net Worth

23.3

18.54

14.96

11.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.61

39.09

37.91

36.84

yoy growth (%)

14.1

3.12

2.89

-33.18

Raw materials

-21.81

-19.98

-19.58

-19.65

As % of sales

48.9

51.1

51.65

53.35

Employee costs

-9.59

-9.96

-9.26

-8.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.4

0.13

0.92

-0.83

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.61

-0.67

-0.88

Tax paid

-1.22

-0.09

0

0.04

Working capital

3.44

0.18

1.67

-0.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.1

3.12

2.89

-33.18

Op profit growth

568.39

-25.29

65.43

-69.41

EBIT growth

949.71

-68.96

3,952.29

-97.94

Net profit growth

9,883.69

-96.51

-216.92

-240.18

No Record Found

Hindustan Hardy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Hardy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

S C Saran

Executive Director & CFO

Devaki Saran

Executive Director & COO

Vijay Pathak

Independent Director

N S Marshall

Independent Director

Sanjiv Bhasin

Additional Director

Cowasji Jehangir Jehangir

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Hardy Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Hardy Limited (Formerly known Hindustan Hardy Spicer Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on October 16, 1982. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing of Propeller Shafts and other accessories required for automotive, industrial, agricultural and other applications. The Company has entered into a technical licence agreement with Glenkwellenban GmbH (GWB), for 10 years and techno-marketing consultancy arrangement with XLO India Ltd (to draw on its marketing expertise for inpropeller shafts). GWB has also invested upto 26% in the total equity capital of HHSL. Dana Corporation, USA is now representing the interest of GWB (26% stake) in the company, by its acquisation of world wide propeller shaft business of GKN Group(the parent group of GWB) in 1999-2000.The company exports its products to UK, Srilanka and Nepal. Some of the new products developed were two-piece propeller shaft for Mahindra Allwyn Nissans cabston - 690 model, US Kit for Bajaj Timpo Matador FAS and Journal and bearing racs for Telco 1516 vehicles. During the year 1992-93, the company developed agricultural propeller shaft to Rotavator, 1600 series propeller shaft for Ashok Leyland and 1410 series propeller shaft for Ashok Leyland Conqo project.The companys propeller shaft capacity had increased to 200000 Nos. from 165000 Nos. during the year 1996-97. Currently during the year 2000-01 the installed capacity of Propeller shafts stands at 245000 nos. The name of the Company wa
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Hardy Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Hardy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1079.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Hardy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Hardy Ltd is ₹161.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Hardy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Hardy Ltd is 30.77 and 6.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Hardy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Hardy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Hardy Ltd is ₹380 and ₹1277.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Hardy Ltd?

Hindustan Hardy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.51%, 3 Years at 55.72%, 1 Year at 90.66%, 6 Month at 83.61%, 3 Month at 62.64% and 1 Month at -2.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Hardy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Hardy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Hardy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

