Summary

Hindustan Hardy Limited (Formerly known Hindustan Hardy Spicer Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on October 16, 1982. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing of Propeller Shafts and other accessories required for automotive, industrial, agricultural and other applications. The Company has entered into a technical licence agreement with Glenkwellenban GmbH (GWB), for 10 years and techno-marketing consultancy arrangement with XLO India Ltd (to draw on its marketing expertise for inpropeller shafts). GWB has also invested upto 26% in the total equity capital of HHSL. Dana Corporation, USA is now representing the interest of GWB (26% stake) in the company, by its acquisation of world wide propeller shaft business of GKN Group(the parent group of GWB) in 1999-2000.The company exports its products to UK, Srilanka and Nepal. Some of the new products developed were two-piece propeller shaft for Mahindra Allwyn Nissans cabston - 690 model, US Kit for Bajaj Timpo Matador FAS and Journal and bearing racs for Telco 1516 vehicles. During the year 1992-93, the company developed agricultural propeller shaft to Rotavator, 1600 series propeller shaft for Ashok Leyland and 1410 series propeller shaft for Ashok Leyland Conqo project.The companys propeller shaft capacity had increased to 200000 Nos. from 165000 Nos. during the year 1996-97. Currently during the year 2000-01 the installed capacity of Propeller shafts stands at 245000 nos. The name of the Company wa

Read More