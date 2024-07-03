SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,079.3
Prev. Close₹1,058.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.85
Day's High₹1,079.3
Day's Low₹1,079.3
52 Week's High₹1,277.1
52 Week's Low₹380
Book Value₹171.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)161.9
P/E30.77
EPS34.39
Divi. Yield0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.8
17.04
13.46
10.01
Net Worth
23.3
18.54
14.96
11.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.61
39.09
37.91
36.84
yoy growth (%)
14.1
3.12
2.89
-33.18
Raw materials
-21.81
-19.98
-19.58
-19.65
As % of sales
48.9
51.1
51.65
53.35
Employee costs
-9.59
-9.96
-9.26
-8.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.4
0.13
0.92
-0.83
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.61
-0.67
-0.88
Tax paid
-1.22
-0.09
0
0.04
Working capital
3.44
0.18
1.67
-0.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.1
3.12
2.89
-33.18
Op profit growth
568.39
-25.29
65.43
-69.41
EBIT growth
949.71
-68.96
3,952.29
-97.94
Net profit growth
9,883.69
-96.51
-216.92
-240.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Chairman
S C Saran
Executive Director & CFO
Devaki Saran
Executive Director & COO
Vijay Pathak
Independent Director
N S Marshall
Independent Director
Sanjiv Bhasin
Additional Director
Cowasji Jehangir Jehangir
Reports by Hindustan Hardy Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Hardy Limited (Formerly known Hindustan Hardy Spicer Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on October 16, 1982. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing of Propeller Shafts and other accessories required for automotive, industrial, agricultural and other applications. The Company has entered into a technical licence agreement with Glenkwellenban GmbH (GWB), for 10 years and techno-marketing consultancy arrangement with XLO India Ltd (to draw on its marketing expertise for inpropeller shafts). GWB has also invested upto 26% in the total equity capital of HHSL. Dana Corporation, USA is now representing the interest of GWB (26% stake) in the company, by its acquisation of world wide propeller shaft business of GKN Group(the parent group of GWB) in 1999-2000.The company exports its products to UK, Srilanka and Nepal. Some of the new products developed were two-piece propeller shaft for Mahindra Allwyn Nissans cabston - 690 model, US Kit for Bajaj Timpo Matador FAS and Journal and bearing racs for Telco 1516 vehicles. During the year 1992-93, the company developed agricultural propeller shaft to Rotavator, 1600 series propeller shaft for Ashok Leyland and 1410 series propeller shaft for Ashok Leyland Conqo project.The companys propeller shaft capacity had increased to 200000 Nos. from 165000 Nos. during the year 1996-97. Currently during the year 2000-01 the installed capacity of Propeller shafts stands at 245000 nos. The name of the Company wa
Read More
The Hindustan Hardy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1079.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Hardy Ltd is ₹161.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Hardy Ltd is 30.77 and 6.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Hardy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Hardy Ltd is ₹380 and ₹1277.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Hardy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.51%, 3 Years at 55.72%, 1 Year at 90.66%, 6 Month at 83.61%, 3 Month at 62.64% and 1 Month at -2.94%.
