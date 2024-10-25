Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Hindustan Hardy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Friday 25th October 2024 to inter-alia consider and to approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Companys Code of Internal Procedures And Conduct For Regulating Monitoring And Reporting Of Trading By Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities would be closed from October 1 2024 till closure of Companys business hours on Monday 28th October 2024. The Board of Directors at the meeting held today at 3.55 pm (start time and concluded at 4.15 pm (conclusion time) approved the following : 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-9-2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Cowasji Jehangir (DIN) 06625023) as an Additional Indepen dent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 28 Jul 2024

Hindustan Hardy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convene d on Monday 05 August 2024 to inter-alia consider and to approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Companys Code of Internal Procedures And Conduct For Regulating Monitoring And Reporting Of Trading By Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities would be closed from July 1 2024 till closure of Companys business hours on Wednesday 07th August 2024. Further to filing of outcome of Board Meeting and quarterly results for the quarter ended 30-6-2024 uploaded by the Company on BSE Listing Portal, there was a typo error in the covering letter and Annexure A in respect of DIN number of director. There are no changes in the results. The Board of directors are the meeting held today at 4.16 pm (start time) and colcluded at 4.42 pm (conclusion time), approved the following : 1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 30-06-2024. 2) Re-appointment of Ms. Devaki Saran (DIN 06504653) as a Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director and CFO. Further, in terms of the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting held on August 5, 2019, Mr. Jehangir H.C. Jehangir (DIN 00001451), shall on completion of his term, cease as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. August 07, 2024 and Mr. Richard Koszarek (DIN 00740800) shall on completion of his term, cease as an Independent Director of the Company wef. August 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

Hindustan Hardy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Wednesday 224 May 2024 to inter-alia consider and to approve the following: 1. Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2024 2. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 3. . Declaration of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 Pursuant to Companys Code of Internal Procedures And Conduct For Regulating Monitoring And Reporting Of Trading By Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities would be closed from April 1 2024 till closure of Companys business hours on Friday 24th May 2024. The Board of directors at the meeting held today at 4.11 pm (start time) and concluded at 4.49 pm (conclusion time), approved the following: 1) Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2024 and 2) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50 per share (25%) on the Equity shares of the Company of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors along with report of the Auditors along and the declaration for unmodified opinion for your records. The board of directors also approved the appointment of Mr. Navroze Marshall (DIN 00085754) as an Additional and Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024