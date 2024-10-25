iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Hardy Ltd Board Meeting

1,034.15
(5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Hindustan Hardy CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Hindustan Hardy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Friday 25th October 2024 to inter-alia consider and to approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Companys Code of Internal Procedures And Conduct For Regulating Monitoring And Reporting Of Trading By Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities would be closed from October 1 2024 till closure of Companys business hours on Monday 28th October 2024. The Board of Directors at the meeting held today at 3.55 pm (start time and concluded at 4.15 pm (conclusion time) approved the following : 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-9-2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Cowasji Jehangir (DIN) 06625023) as an Additional Indepen dent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202428 Jul 2024
Hindustan Hardy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convene d on Monday 05 August 2024 to inter-alia consider and to approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Companys Code of Internal Procedures And Conduct For Regulating Monitoring And Reporting Of Trading By Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities would be closed from July 1 2024 till closure of Companys business hours on Wednesday 07th August 2024. Further to filing of outcome of Board Meeting and quarterly results for the quarter ended 30-6-2024 uploaded by the Company on BSE Listing Portal, there was a typo error in the covering letter and Annexure A in respect of DIN number of director. There are no changes in the results. The Board of directors are the meeting held today at 4.16 pm (start time) and colcluded at 4.42 pm (conclusion time), approved the following : 1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 30-06-2024. 2) Re-appointment of Ms. Devaki Saran (DIN 06504653) as a Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director and CFO. Further, in terms of the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting held on August 5, 2019, Mr. Jehangir H.C. Jehangir (DIN 00001451), shall on completion of his term, cease as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. August 07, 2024 and Mr. Richard Koszarek (DIN 00740800) shall on completion of his term, cease as an Independent Director of the Company wef. August 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
Hindustan Hardy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Wednesday 224 May 2024 to inter-alia consider and to approve the following: 1. Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2024 2. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 3. . Declaration of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 Pursuant to Companys Code of Internal Procedures And Conduct For Regulating Monitoring And Reporting Of Trading By Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities would be closed from April 1 2024 till closure of Companys business hours on Friday 24th May 2024. The Board of directors at the meeting held today at 4.11 pm (start time) and concluded at 4.49 pm (conclusion time), approved the following: 1) Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2024 and 2) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50 per share (25%) on the Equity shares of the Company of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors along with report of the Auditors along and the declaration for unmodified opinion for your records. The board of directors also approved the appointment of Mr. Navroze Marshall (DIN 00085754) as an Additional and Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Hindustan Hardy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. The Board approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31-12-2023. The Board of Directors approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31-12-2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Hindustan Hardy: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Hardy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.