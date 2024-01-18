The Board of directors at the meeting held today at 4.11 pm (start time) and concluded at 4.49 pm (conclusion time), approved the following: 1) Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2024 and 2) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50 per share (25%) on the Equity shares of the Company of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024.