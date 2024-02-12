[Pursuant to Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013]

To

The Members

HINDUSTAN HARDY LIMITED

The Directors have pleasure in presenting the Forty Second Annual Report together with the Statement of Accounts for the year ended on March 31,2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Particulars For the year ended 31st March 2024 Rs. in Lakh For the year ended 31st March 2023 Rs. in Lakh Revenue from Operations 6783.92 6309.11 Other Income 30.08 58.94 Total Income 6814 6368.05 Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax 781.81 656.90 Finance Cost 24.23 41.40 Depreciation 97.7 90.27 Profit / Loss before tax 659.88 525.23 Tax Expenses 172.95 141.53 Profit / Loss after Tax 486.93 383.70 Other Comprehensive Income / (loss) for the year 21.83 3.90 Profit / Loss for the year attributable to owners of the company 508.76 387.60 Surplus brought forward from Previous Year 1259.30 905.00 Profit available for appropriation 1768.06 1292.6 Proposed Dividend (37.46) (32.97) Tax on Proposed Dividend - - Surplus Carried Forward 1730.60 1259.30

OPERATIONS/STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

Overall, the Company ended the year with sales that were 7% higher than the previous financial year. Export sales in FY 23-24remained lower than historic levels due to the economic situation in Europe and other markets. Domestic OEM sales grew 12% driven by the construction equipment segment which compensated for a slowdown in the agricultural segment.

Sales were relatively consistent throughout the year as compared to the previous financial year when the second half of the year was significantly stronger than the first half. As expected the fourth quarter was the strongest driven by both domestic and export sales.

Other income decreased compared to FY 22-23 as the Euro remained relatively stable compared to considerable appreciation in FY 22-23.

Steel prices finally appeared to stabilized somewhat compared to the prior financial year. Variable costs as a proportion to sales improved slightly due to the companies continued efforts to increase efficiency.

This effort continues as the Company launched a new quarterly initiative involving all employees to undertake continuous improvement projects targeting various areas such as productivity, quality and cost.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

There was no transfer made to any Reserve during the year.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors has recommended dividend of @ Rs. 2.50 per share (25%) on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024. Pursuant to the Finance Act, 2020, dividend income is taxable in the hands of the shareholders effective April 1, 2020 and the Company is required to deduct tax at source from dividend paid to the Members at prescribed rates as per the Income Tax Act, 1961.

OUTLOOK

Globally inflation appears to have abated somewhat. The state of the global economy is currently characterized by a mixture of challenges and opportunities. While many countries are experiencing a gradual recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are lingering concerns about inflation, supply chain disruptions, and uneven economic growth. Rising commodity prices, labor shortages, and geopolitical tensions are also contributing to the uncertainty in the global economic landscape.

The Eurozone is gradually recovering with increased consumer spending and slowing inflation. Interest rates are also expected to decrease gradually though policy makers remain cautious. The US is experiencing mixed signals with inflation remaining a significant concern. Consumer spending is expected to slow down as households deplete their pandemic-era savings.

The world over the political landscape remains uncertain with elections in several major economies leading to considerable political and economic uncertainty.

Overall the export markets are expected to remain muted and the company is continuing its efforts to approach new customers and enter new geographies. Management has made this a focus area and is actively working to increase sales both in India and overseas.

India remains a bright spot on the global economic horizon. Historically, the first quarter is always the weakest as most companies reduce production after the end of the financial year. The monsoon is expected to be normal which will help bolster the agricultural segment though sales are not projected to reach their FY 21-22 peaks. The off-highway segment is also expected to remain strong due to the continuing government which is expected to continue its infrastructure push.

Product costs continue to increase as suppliers across the board are pushing for conversion cost increases which are not compensated by customers. Therefore cost control is of utmost importance and the company is taking several steps to improve overall efficiency. Employees at all levels are involved and the company is already seeing the benefits. The company is also focusing on training and skill up-gradation and machinery up-gradation to maximize efficiency..

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFTER THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company, which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of the report.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

4 meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company were held during the year on 26.05.2023, 11.08.2023, 18.10.2023 and on 12.02.2024. The details of attendance at the meetings of board of directors are annexed to this report.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act and Articles of Association, Mr. Sanjaya Saran (DIN 02700611), Director, retires at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

Upon the completion of his first term as an Independent director, the Board of Directors on May 22, 2024, has, pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 and other applicable provisions of the Act and based on his skills, expertise and performance evaluation, considered and appointed Mr. Navroze Marshall (DIN 0085754) as an Additional and Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five years effective from May 22, 2024 to May 21, 2029, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Pursuant to the provisions of section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013, and he holds office upto the date of the ensuing annual General Meeting. The Company has received notice under Section 160 of the Act proposing his appointment

The necessary Special Resolution for re-appointment of Mr. Navroze Marshall as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five years has been incorporated in the notice of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company along with brief details about him.

The Board at its meeting held on August 5, 2024 re-appointed Ms. Devaki Saran (DIN 06504653) as a Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director and CFO of the Company with effect from August 14, 2024 for a further period of 3 years. The Board also approved payment of remuneration to Mr. Vijay Pathak (DIN 02700611), Executive Director and COO, for residual period of his term of appointment starting from August 14, 2024 to March 31,2025.

The necessary Special Resolution for re-appointment of and payment of remuneration to Ms. Devaki Saran as Executive Director and CFO for a further period of 3 years and Approval for payment of remuneration to Mr. Vijay Pathak for remainder period of his tenure starting from August 14, 2024 to March 31,2025 has been incorporated in the notice of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company along with brief details about him.

In terms of Section 203 of the Act, the following are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company:

Mr. Vijay Pathak, Executive Director & COO Ms. Devaki Saran, Executive Director & CFO Ms. Sunita Nisal, Company Secretary

Upon completion of their second term as Independent Directors, Mr. Jehangir H. C. Jehangir (DIN 00001451) and Mr. Richard Koszarek (DIN 00740800) ceased to be Directors of the Company with effect from August 7, 2024 and August 14, 2024.

DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Directors who are independent directors, have submitted a declaration as required under section 149(7) of the Act that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in sub Section (6) of Section 149 of the Act and under regulation 16 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as independent director during the year. In the opinion of the Board, the independent directors possess appropriate balance of skills, experience and knowledge, as required.

AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Audit committee of the Board of directors of the Company consists of the following members

1. Mr. Jehangir H. C. Jehangir (upto 06.08.2024) Independent Director 2. Mr. Richard Koszarek (upto13.08.2024) Independent Director 3. Mr. Navroze S Marshall Independent Director 4. Mr. Sanjiv Bhasin Independent Director 5. Mr. S. C. Saran

Four meetings of the Audit committee were held during the financial year. The details of attendance of committee meetings is annexed to this report.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has formulated and published a Whistle Blower Policy to provide a mechanism ("Vigil Mechanism") for employees including directors of the Company to report genuine concerns. The provisions of this policy are in line with the provisions of the Section 177 (9) of the Act. The Whistle Blower Policy (Vigil Mechanism) is uploaded on the Companys website www.hhardys.com

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND CRITERIA FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Remuneration Policy for directors and senior management and the Criteria for selection of candidates for appointment as directors, independent directors, senior management as adopted by the Board of Directors are placed on the website of the Company (www.hhardys.com). There has been no change in the policies since the last fiscal year.

We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the remuneration policy of the Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

ii. They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

iii. They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

vi. They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

The internal auditors also regularly reviews the adequacy of internal financial control system. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARIES/ JOINT VENTURES/ ASSOCIATES

The Company is a subsidiary of XLO India Private Limited (formerly XLO India Limited). The Company does not have any subsidiary/ joint ventures/ associates.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31,2024 is available on the Companys website on www.hhardys.com.

AUDITORS

The Members of the company had, at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 27th September, 2022 appointed M/s. Daga & Chaturmutha, Chartered Accountants, Nashik, (ICAI Registration No101987W) as the Statutory Auditors for a further period of 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of the Fortieth AGM till the conclusion of the Forty-Fifth AGM. M/s. Daga & Chaturmutha, Chartered Accountants, have submitted a certificate confirming that their appointment is in accordance with Section 139 read with Section 141 of the Act.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s. Parikh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries were appointed as the Secretarial Auditors for auditing the secretarial records of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024.

The Secretarial Auditors Report is annexed as Annexure I.

AUDITORS REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT

The Auditorss report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks.

The observation made by the Auditors in their report is self explanatory.

During the year under review, there were no instances of fraud reported by the auditors, under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORBTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information in accordance with Clause (m) of Sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this report as Annexure II.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Pursuant to Section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the particulars of employees are annexed as Annexure III.

DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public.

SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORY/ JUDICIAL AUTHORITY

No significant or material orders were passed by any regulator or court that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given any loans or guarantees or made investments during the year ended March 31,2024.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Board of Directors of the Company has framed a risk management policy and is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The audit committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. The company conducts a monthly review of major risks and actions to minimize these in its Monthly Management Meeting. Efficacy of risk management is also one of the criteria on evaluated in the IATF certification process.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Particulars of transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134(3) (h) of the Act read with rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Form AOC-2 and the same forms part of this report as Annexure IV.

EVALUATION OF BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

An annual evaluation of the Boards own performance, Board committees and individual directors was carried out pursuant to the provisions of the Act in the following manner:

Sr. No. Performance evaluation of :- Performance evaluation performed by : Criteria 1. Each Individual director Nomination and Remuneration Committee Attendance, Contribution to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and guidance provided, key performance aspects in case of executive directors etc. 2. Independent directors; Entire Board of Directors excluding the director who is being evaluated Attendance, Contribution to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution, and guidance provided etc 3. Board, its committees and individual directors All directors Board composition and structure; effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning, fulfilment of key responsibilities, performance of specific duties and obligations, timely flow of information etc. The assessment of committees based on the terms of reference of the committees and effectiveness of the meetings.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) and rules made thereunder. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the financial year 2023-24.

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under POSH Act.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

LISTING AGREEMENT AND LISTING FEES

The Company entered into Listing Agreement with BSE Limited in terms of the SEBI (Listing The Company entered into Listing Agreement with BSE Limited in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 issued on September 2, 2015 effective from December 1,2015.

The Company has paid the listing fees to BSE Limited for the year 2024-2025.

INSIDER TRADING REGULATIONS AND CODE OF DISCLOSURE

The Board of Directors has adopted the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and reporting of Trading by Insiders in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and is available on our website (http://www.hhardys.com)

GREEN INITIATIVES

As a part of Green initiative and in compliance of MCA Circulars, the Annual Report 2023-2024 and Notice of the 42ndAnnual General Meeting of the Company are sent to all members whose email addresses are registered with the Company / Depository Participant(s).

Members who have not updated their email addresses with the Company may update their email addresses by writing to the Company or Companys Registrar & Share Transfer Agents, M/s Satellite Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd., Office No. A/106-107, Dattani Plaza, East West Compound, Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool, Sakinaka, Mumbai-400072. Members holding shares in dematerialised mode are requested to register/update their email addresses with the relevant Depository Participants.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 mandates every Company having a minimum net worth threshold limit, turnover or net profit, as prescribed, to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, formulating a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy that shall indicate activities to be undertaken by the Company as specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 and duly approved by the Board as well as fix the amount of expenditure to be incurred on the activities and monitor the CSR Policy from time to time.

In accordance with the applicable laws, the Company has formulated a CSR Policy. The present focus areas of CSR are Education to under privileged, Sustainability for Protection of Wildlife and the environment.

The CSR Report, detailing the Companys CSR spend for FY 2023-2024 forming part of this Report, is furnished in Annexure V

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Managements discussion and analysis is set out in this Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

As per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Corporate Governance is not mandatory to the Company.

MAINTENANCE OF COST ACCOUNTING RECORDS

The company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The directors thank the Companys employees, customers, vendors, investors and academic institutions for their continuous support.

The directors also thank the government of various countries, government of India, the governments of various states in India and concerned government departments/agencies for their co-operation.

The directors appreciate and value the contributions made by every member of the Hindustan Hardy family.