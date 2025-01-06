Howard Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.64
-0.57
-0.31
-0.04
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.66
-0.7
-0.7
Tax paid
0.13
-0.19
0.25
0.01
Working capital
-0.75
-0.13
-0.25
-1.21
Other operating items
Operating
-2.85
-1.56
-1.01
-1.94
Capital expenditure
0.1
0.44
1.77
1.24
Free cash flow
-2.74
-1.12
0.75
-0.7
Equity raised
4.75
6.35
6.77
7.02
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.39
3.96
0.37
3.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.4
9.19
7.89
9.6
