Howard Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.75
(-1.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Howard Hotels Ltd

Howard Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.64

-0.57

-0.31

-0.04

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.66

-0.7

-0.7

Tax paid

0.13

-0.19

0.25

0.01

Working capital

-0.75

-0.13

-0.25

-1.21

Other operating items

Operating

-2.85

-1.56

-1.01

-1.94

Capital expenditure

0.1

0.44

1.77

1.24

Free cash flow

-2.74

-1.12

0.75

-0.7

Equity raised

4.75

6.35

6.77

7.02

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.39

3.96

0.37

3.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.4

9.19

7.89

9.6

