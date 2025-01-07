iifl-logo-icon 1
Howard Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.73
(-2.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.71

9.7

9.29

8.71

yoy growth (%)

-82.33

4.48

6.62

8.98

Raw materials

-0.24

-1.36

-1.49

-1.39

As % of sales

14.13

14.06

16.08

16.01

Employee costs

-0.76

-3.27

-2.82

-2.57

As % of sales

44.72

33.72

30.4

29.57

Other costs

-1.62

-4.91

-4.63

-4.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

94.79

50.63

49.88

48.31

Operating profit

-0.92

0.15

0.33

0.53

OPM

-53.66

1.57

3.62

6.09

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.66

-0.7

-0.7

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.19

-0.17

-0.07

Other income

0.01

0.13

0.22

0.2

Profit before tax

-1.64

-0.57

-0.31

-0.04

Taxes

0.13

-0.19

0.25

0.01

Tax rate

-7.95

34.11

-80.63

-23.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.5

-0.76

-0.06

-0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.5

-0.76

-0.06

-0.03

yoy growth (%)

97.43

1,167.99

71.79

-306.47

NPM

-88.01

-7.87

-0.64

-0.4

