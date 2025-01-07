Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.71
9.7
9.29
8.71
yoy growth (%)
-82.33
4.48
6.62
8.98
Raw materials
-0.24
-1.36
-1.49
-1.39
As % of sales
14.13
14.06
16.08
16.01
Employee costs
-0.76
-3.27
-2.82
-2.57
As % of sales
44.72
33.72
30.4
29.57
Other costs
-1.62
-4.91
-4.63
-4.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
94.79
50.63
49.88
48.31
Operating profit
-0.92
0.15
0.33
0.53
OPM
-53.66
1.57
3.62
6.09
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.66
-0.7
-0.7
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.19
-0.17
-0.07
Other income
0.01
0.13
0.22
0.2
Profit before tax
-1.64
-0.57
-0.31
-0.04
Taxes
0.13
-0.19
0.25
0.01
Tax rate
-7.95
34.11
-80.63
-23.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.5
-0.76
-0.06
-0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.5
-0.76
-0.06
-0.03
yoy growth (%)
97.43
1,167.99
71.79
-306.47
NPM
-88.01
-7.87
-0.64
-0.4
