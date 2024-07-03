iifl-logo-icon 1
Howard Hotels Ltd Share Price

27.75
(-1.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open33.39
  • Day's High33.39
  • 52 Wk High33.5
  • Prev. Close28.21
  • Day's Low25.8
  • 52 Wk Low 19.57
  • Turnover (lac)1.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Howard Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

33.39

Prev. Close

28.21

Turnover(Lac.)

1.5

Day's High

33.39

Day's Low

25.8

52 Week's High

33.5

52 Week's Low

19.57

Book Value

10.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Howard Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Howard Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Howard Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.82%

Non-Promoter- 39.17%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Howard Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.11

9.11

9.11

9.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.92

0.96

0.18

0.89

Net Worth

11.03

10.07

9.29

10

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.71

9.7

9.29

8.71

yoy growth (%)

-82.33

4.48

6.62

8.98

Raw materials

-0.24

-1.36

-1.49

-1.39

As % of sales

14.13

14.06

16.08

16.01

Employee costs

-0.76

-3.27

-2.82

-2.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.64

-0.57

-0.31

-0.04

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.66

-0.7

-0.7

Tax paid

0.13

-0.19

0.25

0.01

Working capital

-0.75

-0.13

-0.25

-1.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-82.33

4.48

6.62

8.98

Op profit growth

-701.56

-54.63

-36.52

7.15

EBIT growth

296.57

176.8

-528.43

11.11

Net profit growth

97.43

1,167.99

71.79

-306.47

No Record Found

Howard Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Howard Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nirankar Nath Mittal

Whole-time Director

Nirvikar Nath Mittal

Whole-time Director

Shrikant Mittal

Independent Director

Archana Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shashank Mishra

Independent Director

K Agarwal

Independent Director

Ankit Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Howard Hotels Ltd

Summary

Howard Hotels Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Dec.89 by Mr.S.R.Narula and Mr.Sandeep narula with an object of setting up a Three Star Hotel at Fatehabad Road, Agra. The company was converted into a Public Limited Company on Jan.94. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels, palaces and resorts.Prior to this, the Company was mainly engaged in acquiring land, construction of Hotel building and placing various orders of plant and machinery required for the Hotel. In year 1990, it acquired about 2700 Sq.mtr of land at Mustkil Tajganj, Fatehabad Road, Agra. The building plans were approved by the Agra Development authority and collector in 1991 and Company awarded the building civil work and other related work in 1992. It finalised the various plant and machinery orders in 1993 and entered into an affiliation agreement with Best Western International Inc. and also got his project appraised by the PICUP.During the financial year 1995-96, the company almost completed the Hotel at Agra. It entered into a hotel operation agreement with Sarover Park Plaza Hotel & Resorts Pvt.Ltd. a group of ex-Oberoi team. Sarover Park Plaza Hotel has a tie-up with Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts- a California based multinational giant. Sarover Park Plaza agreed to make available and allow the use of the information concerning industrial commercial and scientific knowledge and also expertise, experience, skill and know-how for commencem
Company FAQs

What is the Howard Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Howard Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Howard Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Howard Hotels Ltd is ₹25.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Howard Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Howard Hotels Ltd is 0 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Howard Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Howard Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Howard Hotels Ltd is ₹19.57 and ₹33.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Howard Hotels Ltd?

Howard Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.79%, 3 Years at 64.74%, 1 Year at 39.79%, 6 Month at 16.33%, 3 Month at -1.09% and 1 Month at -1.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Howard Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Howard Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.17 %

