SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹33.39
Prev. Close₹28.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.5
Day's High₹33.39
Day's Low₹25.8
52 Week's High₹33.5
52 Week's Low₹19.57
Book Value₹10.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.11
9.11
9.11
9.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.92
0.96
0.18
0.89
Net Worth
11.03
10.07
9.29
10
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.71
9.7
9.29
8.71
yoy growth (%)
-82.33
4.48
6.62
8.98
Raw materials
-0.24
-1.36
-1.49
-1.39
As % of sales
14.13
14.06
16.08
16.01
Employee costs
-0.76
-3.27
-2.82
-2.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.64
-0.57
-0.31
-0.04
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.66
-0.7
-0.7
Tax paid
0.13
-0.19
0.25
0.01
Working capital
-0.75
-0.13
-0.25
-1.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-82.33
4.48
6.62
8.98
Op profit growth
-701.56
-54.63
-36.52
7.15
EBIT growth
296.57
176.8
-528.43
11.11
Net profit growth
97.43
1,167.99
71.79
-306.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nirankar Nath Mittal
Whole-time Director
Nirvikar Nath Mittal
Whole-time Director
Shrikant Mittal
Independent Director
Archana Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shashank Mishra
Independent Director
K Agarwal
Independent Director
Ankit Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Howard Hotels Ltd
Summary
Howard Hotels Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Dec.89 by Mr.S.R.Narula and Mr.Sandeep narula with an object of setting up a Three Star Hotel at Fatehabad Road, Agra. The company was converted into a Public Limited Company on Jan.94. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels, palaces and resorts.Prior to this, the Company was mainly engaged in acquiring land, construction of Hotel building and placing various orders of plant and machinery required for the Hotel. In year 1990, it acquired about 2700 Sq.mtr of land at Mustkil Tajganj, Fatehabad Road, Agra. The building plans were approved by the Agra Development authority and collector in 1991 and Company awarded the building civil work and other related work in 1992. It finalised the various plant and machinery orders in 1993 and entered into an affiliation agreement with Best Western International Inc. and also got his project appraised by the PICUP.During the financial year 1995-96, the company almost completed the Hotel at Agra. It entered into a hotel operation agreement with Sarover Park Plaza Hotel & Resorts Pvt.Ltd. a group of ex-Oberoi team. Sarover Park Plaza Hotel has a tie-up with Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts- a California based multinational giant. Sarover Park Plaza agreed to make available and allow the use of the information concerning industrial commercial and scientific knowledge and also expertise, experience, skill and know-how for commencem
Read More
The Howard Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Howard Hotels Ltd is ₹25.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Howard Hotels Ltd is 0 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Howard Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Howard Hotels Ltd is ₹19.57 and ₹33.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Howard Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.79%, 3 Years at 64.74%, 1 Year at 39.79%, 6 Month at 16.33%, 3 Month at -1.09% and 1 Month at -1.26%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.