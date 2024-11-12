Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

HOWARD HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 03.00 P.M. inter alia to consider approve & take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Results - Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

HOWARD HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 at 04:00 P.M. (IST) inter-alia to consider and adopt the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors we have already informed vide our letter dated June 25 2024 that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Insiders as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 shall remain closed with effect from July 01 2024 and until 48 hours after the declaration of the Companys unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our letter dated July 19, 2024, we wish to inform you that further to the review by the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, viz. M/s B G G & Associates, Chartered Accountants (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company has, inter alia, approved the Resignation of Mr. Sanjay Pathak as Additional Independent Director of the company w.e.f. closing of business hours on 24.06.2024 Corrigendum to the Outcome of Board Meeting filed with Exchange on June 25, 2024, with additional information sought by the Exchange (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

HOWARD HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 27 2024 at 05:00 P.M. inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Further in our letter dated March 27 2024 we had intimated to the Stock Exchanges that the trading window for the purpose of trading in shares of the Company by its Designated Persons would remain closed from April 01 2024 till 48 (forty-eight) hours after the conclusion of the above-mentioned Board Meeting. We write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, May 27th, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company has, inter alia, 1. Considered and Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024; 2. Cessation of Mr. Rakesh Kumar Agarwal, as Independent Director, w.e.f. 29.05.2024; 3. Cessation of Mr. Ravi Kant Bansal, as Independent Director, w.e.f. 29.05.2024; 4. Appointment of Mr. Sanjay Pathak as Additional Independent Director of the company w.e.f. 29.05.2024. Furthermore, Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby declare that the Statutory Auditor of the Company have issued their audit reports with unmodified opinion for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) We write to inform you, that in addition to the disclosures made in the Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 27th, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, May 27th, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company has, inter alia, approved the: 1. Cessation of Mr. Rakesh Kumar Agarwal (DIN: 01393147), as Independent Director, w.e.f. 29.05.2024, on account of expiry of tenure of second term of 5 years on 29.05.2024; 2. Cessation of Mr. Ravi Kant Bansal, (DIN: 00390304), as Independent Director, w.e.f. 29.05.2024, on account of expiry of tenure of second term of 5 years on 29.05.2024; The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations are enclosed herewith and marked as Annexure - I. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024