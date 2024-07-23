|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|AGM 23/08/2024 Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, August 17, 2024 till Friday, August 23, 2024 (both days inclusive) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024) Submission of Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Scrutinizers Report of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Revised Proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company Revised Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.