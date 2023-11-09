In Compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 4th September, 2023 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Alteration in Capital of the Company by Split/Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 2/- each. Details of Split/ Subdivision of shares in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are attached as Annexure -A; Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that HP ADHESIVES LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE HP ADHESIVES LTD (543433) RECORD DATE 09/11/2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 09/11/2023 DR-651/2023-2024 Note: i. ISIN No. INE0GSL01016 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 09/11/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.10.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - HP Adhesives Limited (HPAL) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. November 09, 2023. Symbol HPAL Company Name HP Adhesives Limited New ISIN INE0GSL01024 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., November 09, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 06.11.2023) This is in continuation of our communication with respect to sub-division of 1 (one) Equity Share of nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Ten Rupees only) each fully paid-up into 5 (Five) Equity Shres of Rs. 2/- (Two Rupees only) each fully paid-up with effect from Thursday 9th November, 2023 i.e. Record Date. Please be informed that the sub-division/ split of equity shares will take effect under the new ISIN: INE0GSL01024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2023)