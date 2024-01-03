iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hytone Texstyles Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hytone Texstyles Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.3

Preference Capital

3.69

3.38

3.11

2.85

Reserves

6.23

1.08

-0.17

-1.48

Net Worth

15.22

9.76

8.24

6.67

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

1.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.22

9.76

8.24

8.13

Fixed Assets

3.41

3.61

3.89

3.96

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.47

9.07

6.82

6.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.02

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.11

-3.03

-2.63

-2.42

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.01

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.6

1.19

1.18

1.74

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-1.89

-1.61

-1.64

Creditor Days

200.35

205.44

Other Current Liabilities

-2.7

-2.34

-2.2

-2.52

Cash

0.42

0.11

0.17

0.28

Total Assets

15.21

9.76

8.25

8.13

Hytone Texstyles Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hytone Texstyles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.