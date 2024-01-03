Hytone Texstyles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.3
Preference Capital
3.69
3.38
3.11
2.85
Reserves
6.23
1.08
-0.17
-1.48
Net Worth
15.22
9.76
8.24
6.67
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
1.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.22
9.76
8.24
8.13
Fixed Assets
3.41
3.61
3.89
3.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.47
9.07
6.82
6.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.11
-3.03
-2.63
-2.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.01
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.6
1.19
1.18
1.74
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-1.89
-1.61
-1.64
Creditor Days
200.35
205.44
Other Current Liabilities
-2.7
-2.34
-2.2
-2.52
Cash
0.42
0.11
0.17
0.28
Total Assets
15.21
9.76
8.25
8.13
