Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.3
Preference Capital
3.69
3.38
3.11
2.85
Reserves
6.23
1.08
-0.17
-1.48
Net Worth
15.22
9.76
8.24
6.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.93
2.91
2.82
4.07
yoy growth (%)
0.66
3.16
-30.61
50.09
Raw materials
0
0
-0.09
-1.57
As % of sales
0
0
3.47
38.57
Employee costs
-0.74
-0.74
-0.75
-0.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1
0.9
0.71
-0.06
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.26
-0.26
-0.26
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.2
-0.03
-0.88
-0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.66
3.16
-30.61
50.09
Op profit growth
10.95
1.91
124.74
-37.24
EBIT growth
10
12.89
187.03
-36.85
Net profit growth
92.15
-6.26
-1,240.04
-128.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
AMRUT TILAK SHAH
Executive Director
Ranjan S Gala
Independent Director
Hardik Gala
Independent Director
Hemang Shah
Company Secretary
Riddhi Thakkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
