Hytone Texstyles Ltd Management Discussions

Hytone Texstyles Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
HYTONE TEXSTYLES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
a) Industrial Structure and Developments
The textile industry continues to be dominated by the unorganised sectors
like power looms and handlooms. The organised composite mill sector in the
macro cities has to compete with these unorganised sectors, as well as the
organised mills in town other than the macro cities including Mumbai, is
facing serious difficulties due to cost escalation mainly in wages,
municipal taxes, etc. and water supply charges. Barring metro cities
textile industry is still encouraging. The Government recognises the
potential of textile industry and is taking a number of steps to improve
the competitiveness of this industry in the global market.
b) Opportunities and Threats
Indian textile industry has to compete with determined players like China,
Pakistan, Indonesia and Thailand who have all the resources, huge
capacities and low costs. The Indian textile industry has to battle against
and overcome poor infrastructure, shortage of power and soaring global oil
prices. The absence of integrated production facilities is a bottleneck for
our industry, which leads to lengthening of lead times, which adds to the
total cost of production.
c) Segment wise or Product wise Performance
The Company is presently working on job work basis.
D) Out Look
Due to appreciating rupee against dollar and recession in USA and Europe,
exports of textiles and garments are facing major profitability concerns.
Government has initiated steps to help industry to overcome these issues,
but steps are insufficient because industry needs more support to overcome
problems.
E) Risks and Concerns
Today, the worlds focus is on India as the economy is improving. We have
to face operational challenges in global trade. To improve our share in
the world market our country has to face onslaught from economies with
better infrastructure and logistics. Chinas scale, infrastructure and cost
competency give it an edge over other Countries. The emergence of various
foreign brands in India also poses a global challenge for the textile
industry in India.
F) Internal Control System and its adequacy
The Company has adequate control procedures commensurate with the size of
the Company.
h) Human Resources Management
The Company has excellent Human Resources with variety of skill sets
appropriate to its business requirement. Industrial relations have been
cordial.