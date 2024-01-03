Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.93
2.91
2.82
4.07
yoy growth (%)
0.66
3.16
-30.61
50.09
Raw materials
0
0
-0.09
-1.57
As % of sales
0
0
3.47
38.57
Employee costs
-0.74
-0.74
-0.75
-0.74
As % of sales
25.44
25.49
26.64
18.28
Other costs
-0.85
-0.96
-0.79
-1.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29
33.17
28.05
30.22
Operating profit
1.33
1.2
1.18
0.52
OPM
45.55
41.32
41.83
12.91
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.26
-0.26
-0.26
Interest expense
-0.47
-0.44
-0.47
-0.47
Other income
0.41
0.4
0.27
0.15
Profit before tax
1
0.9
0.71
-0.06
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1
0.9
0.71
-0.06
Exceptional items
0.27
-0.23
0
0
Net profit
1.28
0.66
0.71
-0.06
yoy growth (%)
92.15
-6.26
-1,240.04
-128.28
NPM
43.87
22.98
25.29
-1.53
