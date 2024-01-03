iifl-logo-icon 1
Hytone Texstyles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.93

2.91

2.82

4.07

yoy growth (%)

0.66

3.16

-30.61

50.09

Raw materials

0

0

-0.09

-1.57

As % of sales

0

0

3.47

38.57

Employee costs

-0.74

-0.74

-0.75

-0.74

As % of sales

25.44

25.49

26.64

18.28

Other costs

-0.85

-0.96

-0.79

-1.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29

33.17

28.05

30.22

Operating profit

1.33

1.2

1.18

0.52

OPM

45.55

41.32

41.83

12.91

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.26

-0.26

-0.26

Interest expense

-0.47

-0.44

-0.47

-0.47

Other income

0.41

0.4

0.27

0.15

Profit before tax

1

0.9

0.71

-0.06

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1

0.9

0.71

-0.06

Exceptional items

0.27

-0.23

0

0

Net profit

1.28

0.66

0.71

-0.06

yoy growth (%)

92.15

-6.26

-1,240.04

-128.28

NPM

43.87

22.98

25.29

-1.53

